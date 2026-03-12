Delhi-based golfer Rashid Khan took the sole lead in the first round of the Indorama Ventures Golf Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad with a six-under 66. American Jhared Hack is second at five-under, with five golfers tied for third place.

Rashid Khan shot a six-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the USD 300,000 (Rs 2.7 crore) Indorama Ventures Golf Championship 2026 being played at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad. Delhi-based Rashid, a winner of 14 titles including two on the international stage, put together seven birdies and a bogey on Thursday to enjoy the sole lead.

American Jhared Hack, winner of the season's first event, was placed second after he carded a five-under 67 in round one. Jhared's round featured six birdies and a bogey.

Five golfers, including Arjun Prasad, Brijesh Kumar, Saptak Talwar, Manav Bais and Kartik Singh, occupied tied third place as they returned matching scores of four-under 68.

Khan on His Opening Round Performance

Rashid Khan made two birdies and a bogey on the back-nine. The 35-year-old, looking to end his seven-year title drought, then produced five birdies on the front-nine to make his way to the top of the leaderboard.

Rashid said, "The course is playing great, different from last time, and the pin positions were tricky. But I came up with some good shots and putts and created chances for myself by placing the ball in the right places. I don't have any expectations and just want to give it my best from here on."

Other Noteworthy Rounds

Besides Jhared Hack, the other foreign players who enjoyed a good outing in round one were Frenchmen Clement Sordet and Pierre Pineau, as well as Austrian Christoph Bleier, all of whom shot scores of three-under 69 to be tied eighth.

Among the Ahmedabad-based professionals, Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan had the best opening round as he fired a 70 to be tied 15th.

Pre-tournament favourites Veer Ahlawat (71) and Yuvraj Sandhu (73) were placed tied 22nd and tied 41st, respectively.