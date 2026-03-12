Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor started the Women's Australian Open with even-par 72s, placing them T24. Darcey Harry (-6) and Alexandra Forsterling (-5) are the early leaders, while other Indian golfers struggled in the opening round.

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor made steady starts at the Women's Australian Open, each returning an even-par 72 in the opening round to sit tied for 24th place on the leaderboard. Their performances placed them within reach of the leaders as the tournament got underway at Kooyonga Golf Club. While Diksha and Vani opened solidly, it was a more difficult day for the other Indian participants. Hitaashee Bakshi and Avani Prashanth both carded rounds of 77 to finish tied for 98th, leaving them with a tough task ahead if they are to make the 36-hole cut. Pranavi Urs found herself further down the standings after posting a first-round score of 78.

Leaders Emerge with Impressive Rounds

At the top of the leaderboard, Darcey Harry and Alexandra Forsterling delivered impressive rounds to take the early lead. Harry shot a six-under-par 66, while Forsterling followed closely with a five-under-par 67. Both players capitalised on calmer morning conditions and finished strongly, each sinking eagle putts on the par-5 ninth hole, their final hole of the round.

How the Indian Leaders Fared

Diksha Dagar's Mixed Round

Diksha began her round from the 10th tee and experienced a mixed start. Her opening nine included three birdies, two bogeys, and a costly double bogey on the 17th hole, which was the eighth hole of her round. She steadied herself on the back nine, though a bogey on the fourth hole slowed her momentum. However, birdies on the sixth and ninth holes allowed her to close the round at even par.

Vani Kapoor's Steady Play

Vani Kapoor, playing on a sponsor's invitation, also had a promising start. She picked up birdies on the second and fifth holes but dropped a shot on the ninth to make the turn at one-under par. She added another birdie on the tenth but struggled toward the end of the round, recording bogeys on the 13th, 15th, and 17th holes. A birdie on the 16th helped limit the damage as she finished with a level-par score.

Leaderboard Breakdown

Welsh golfer Darcey Harry, last year's Hulencourt Women's Open champion on the Ladies European Tour, produced a standout round with five birdies and just one dropped shot at the 11th hole. Forsterling, a four-time LET winner, delivered a highlight moment by holing out from 114 yards for an eagle on the par-4 13th and added another eagle later in her round.

American rookie Anna Morgan sits alone in third place at four-under par after producing the best afternoon round in windy conditions, closing with a birdie on the ninth hole. Six players share fourth place at three-under par: Austria's Emma Spitz, Australia's Kelsey Bennett, Italy's Alessandra Fanali, England's Annabell Fuller, and French players Agathe Laisne and Celine Herbin.