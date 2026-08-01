Vikramaditya Chaufla has been named captain of the Indian team for the third time for the Racketlon World Championships in Rotterdam. The six-member squad will enter the tournament as defending champions in the Challenge Cup.

International Racketlon player Vikramaditya Chaufla has been named captain of the Indian team for the third consecutive time for the Racketlon World Championships, to be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The six-member Indian squad, announced by the Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA), comprises Vikramaditya Chaufla (Captain), Prashant Sen, Monesh Mashruwala, Akshay Gandhi, Raghav Jatia and Nidhi Tiwari. The team will compete in the Challenge Cup, where India will enter the tournament as the defending champions after winning the title last year, according to a press release.

'An honour to captain India'

Racketlon is a unique sport that combines table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis, with the cumulative score across all four disciplines deciding the winner. "It is an honour to captain India for a third consecutive World Championship. Representing the country is always a matter of immense pride, and we are looking forward to defending our title," Chaufla said.

RISA wishes team success

RISA President K K Cheema congratulated the selected players and wished the team success at the World Championships. Krishna Kotak, founder of Racketlon in India, said the Indian team's consistent performances at the international level reflect the steady growth of the sport in the country and wished the squad the very best.

India has steadily strengthened its presence in international racketlon over the years, and the upcoming World Championships provide another opportunity for the defending champions to build on their recent success and showcase their progress on the global stage. (ANI)