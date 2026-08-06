Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane urged patience with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his mixed start in international T20Is. Rahane said the pressure of representing India is far greater than the IPL and asked fans to let the youngster grow and develop at his own pace.

Former India Test captain and batter Ajinkya Rahane has assessed the early stage of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international career, which has seen him experience a lukewarm start following his much-anticipated entry into the national T20I setup following a record-breaking IPL season with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Sooryavanshi made his international debut in a T20I series against England, but it was a forgettable outing for the 15-year-old, as he registered scores of 14, 13, and 15, struggling to cope with the searing pace and bounce generated by pacers like Jofra Archer. However, the Bihar cricketer made a comeback in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he aggregated 151 runs in three outings and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi registered two fifties, including an 81-run knock in the final T20I and a crucial 50 earlier in the series, helping him regain confidence and find his footing at the international level. However, his early start to his senior India career has prompted experienced voices like Rahane to emphasise patience with the young batting prodigy.

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‘IPL and International ,Cricket, Are Completely Different’

Ajinkya Rahane, who recently retired from his illustrious career across all formats, was asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Test ambitions, to which the former India Test captain urged caution, saying it was too early to talk about the youngster's future in the longest format as the pressure of international cricket is vastly different from the IPL.

“It is tough to say right now. I don't want to say anything and put pressure on that young kid. Because people are already talking a lot about him, it’s just two IPL seasons. What I’ve realised is that IPL and international cricket are completely different,” Rahane said.

“The pressure when you represent your country is enormous. Chasing 70 runs in IPL in 4, 5 overs easy. Chasing the same amount of runs in international cricket is different. So, let him just play his game, let him just grow and develop at his own pace,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shot to fame with his blistering performance, including a record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. The recent IPL season was the 15-year-old’s second consecutive standout year, where he finished as the youngest Orange Cap holder after amassing a staggering 776 runs, cementing his reputation as one of the most explosive young talents in modern cricket.

His IPL performance prompted the selectors to fast-track him into India’s T20I setup, adding him to T20I squads for the series against Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe, and the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Return to Action?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently on a break after his maiden international tour with the senior Indian team. The Bihar cricketer will be returning to action in the upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy, representing East Zone.

Sooryavanshi was appointed as the vice-captain of the East Zone, with Ishan Kishan leading the side as the team prepares for the domestic red-ball tournament. He will play alongside Ishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammad Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Sudip Kumar Gharami, and Shahbaz Ahmed, allowing him to gain invaluable red-ball exposure under the guidance of senior players.

Thereafter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will leave for Japan with the India squad for the Asian Games 2026, where the Men in Blue, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, will defend the gold medal which they won in 2023 under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership. He is expected to get an opportunity in the event, despite Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma likely to open the innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international career is still at the nascent stage, and experts and fans will likely be watching closely to see how the young prodigy adapts, grows, and handles the immense weight of expectation in both domestic red-ball cricket and upcoming global multi-sport spectacles.

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