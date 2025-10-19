India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal hopes take a hit after a narrow 4-run loss to England, their third straight defeat. Despite fifties from Mandhana, Kaur, and Sharma, the Women in Blue fell short of chasing 289, putting their campaign at risk.

Team India's hopes of qualifying for the semifinal are in jeopardy as they suffered their third consecutive loss in the Women's World Cup 2025 following a defeat to England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, suffered a narrow 4-run defeat to the four-time champions in a crucial clash.

With a 289-run target, India failed to chase it down as they were restricted to 284/6 in 50 overs. The run chase was led by Smriti Mandhana, who played a brilliant innings of 88 off 94 balls, and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with a captain's knock of 70 off 70 balls, marking her return to form after a string of poor performances in the tournament. All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who picked four wickets, chipped in with an innings of 50 off 57 balls.

Eventually, half-centuries by Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and Deepti went in vain as the Women in Blue fell just 5 runs short of achieving the target.

For England, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt led the bowling attack with a spell of 2/47 at an economy rate of 5.9 in 8 overs. Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Charlotte Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone picked a wicket each.

