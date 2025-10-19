In the Women’s World Cup 2025, Heather Knight’s brilliant 109 guided England to 288/8 against India. However, a late collapse led by Deepti Sharma’s 4-wicket spell turned the tide. The match is crucial for India to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Former England captain Heather Knight hogged the spotlight with her century knock in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against Team India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19.

After being opted to bat first by skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, England posted a competitive total of 288/9 in 50 overs, with Knight anchoring the innings brilliantly, playing a knock of 109 off 91 balls, including 15 fours and a six. Apart from former England captain, Amy Jones (56) and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) significantly contributed to the team’s batting, while rest of the batting line-up struggled to score against Indian bowlers.

For India, Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack with a spell of 4/51 at an economy rate of 5.1 in 10 overs, while Shree Charani registered figures of 2/68 at an economy rate of 6.8 in her spell of 10 overs.

England’s batting collapsed after Heather Knight’s Century

Indian bowlers, except for Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, had a tough time as England’s top-order dominated almost the entire innings, with Tammy Beaumont (22) and Amy Jones forming a 73-run opening partnership before the former’s dismissal, and England were reduced to 93/2 with Jones’ dismissal. Thereafter, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight helped the visitors to take control of the match.

The pair formed a 118-run stand for the third wicket before the England skipper was dismissed for 38 at 211/3. Thereafter, Knight anchored the team’s innings and completed her third ODI century in her 300th international appearance. However, former England captain’s stay at the crease was ended with an unfortunate run out at 249/4.

At the time of Heather Knight’s dismissal, England were in a solid position with 5.2 overs left to add more runs to the total. However, the team suffered a batting collapse as they were reduced to 280/8, losing four wickets in just 31 runs, thanks to Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani’s accurate, disciplined bowling.

Charani picked a wicket of Sophia Duckley (15) and then Deepti chipped by taking wickets of Emma Lamba (11) and Alice Capsey (2), reducing England to 276/7. Then, Sophie Ecclestone had a short stay at the crease after wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana combined brilliantly in a sharp run-out to dismiss her for 3 at 280/8.

The collapse in England’s batting at crucial moments allowed India to stay competitive and prevented the visitors from posting a significantly higher total. Bowling all-rounder Charlie Dean played an unbeaten innings of 19 off 13 balls to help England reach 288/9, but it was too little too late, as India’s disciplined bowling and fielding in the last few overs turned the moment in their favour.

A Crucial Match for Team India

The ongoing clash against England in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is crucial for Team India to keep their semifinal hopes alive. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had a brilliant start to their maiden World Cup quest with two consecutive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan and were on the top of the points table with four points.

However, India’s campaign had taken a slight hit as they suffered successive losses in the next matches against South Africa and the defending champions, Australia, and slipped to fourth spot on the points table. The Women in Blue are currently on a must-win mission against England to regain momentum and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semifinal.

India are considered one of the strong favourites to win the Women’s World Cup this year, given the familiarity with home conditions and the team’s balanced combination of experienced campaigners like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, alongside rising stars like Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaud, and Amanjot Kaur.