In a must-win World Cup clash against England, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 70, forming a 125-run stand with Smriti Mandhana to steady India’s chase of 289. Her innings marked 1000+ ODI runs, earning praise for timely form and calm, crucial captaincy.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur delivered her best in a crucial Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The Women in Blue are currently in a do-or-die situation where they have to win against unbeaten England in order to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Chasing a 289-run target, India lost an early wicket of Pratika Rawal for 6 at 13/1, and Harleen Deol joined vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana at the crease to carry on the hosts’ run chase. The pair steadied India’s ship and formed a 29-run partnership for the second wicket before Harleen was dismissed for 24 at 42/2, leaving Mandhana to anchor the innings.

After Harleen Deol’s dismissal, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walked in to bat and joined her deputy, Smriti Mandhana, to carry on the Women in Blue’s run chase as the required run rate climbed steadily.

Harmanpreet Kaur Returns to Form with Captain’s Knock

After a string of poor performances in the last four matches of the Women’s World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur returned to form at the right time when it mattered most, playing a composed yet aggressive innings. After Harleen’s dismissal, Smriti Mandhana was a bit under pressure to anchor the innings, but Harmanpreet played a steady and composed innings, supporting Mandhana, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

India's skipper was not too aggressive in batting but kept finding the gaps to rotate the strike, build partnerships, and maintain India’s chase steadily. Harmanpreet Kaur’s solid and steady support took the pressure off Smriti Mandhana, who was anchoring India’s innings alongside the India skipper.

Harmanpreet completed her fifty in just 54 balls and continued to carry on her innings while building a partnership with Mandhana. The 36-year-old played a crucial yet captain innings of 70 off 70 balls and forged a vital 125-run partnership for the third wicket with Smriti Mandhana before her stay at the crease came to an end after being dismissed by Nat Sciver-Brunt at 167/3.

This was much improved showing from Harmanpreet Kaur after she had a poor start to her fifth Women’s ODI World Cup campaign, as her scores read - 21, 19, 9, and 22 and aggregated 71 runs at an average of 17.75 in her first four matches. Her 70-run knock against England marked a significant turnaround, providing stability and experience at a crucial stage.

With her innings, Harmanpree Kaur has now aggregated 141 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.2 in five matches.

Fans laud Harmanpreet Kaur’s Captain Knock

Harmanpreet Kaur’s captain knock drew widespread praise from fans, who lauded her for composure, tactical awareness, and steadying India’s innings in a crucial situation, and providing solid support to Smriti Mandhana.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts applauded Harmanpreet for returning to form at the right time, highlighting her calm approach, smart shot selection, and crucial partnership-building that kept India in the hunt during a high-pressure World Cup clash.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur has become the second Indian batter after former captain Mithali Raj to complete 1000 runs in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Harmanpree has aggregated 1017 runs, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 46.22 in 31 matches.