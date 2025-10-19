A missed LBW review during the India vs England Women's Cricket World Cup match sparked a heated on-field spat between Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, reigniting debates over India’s DRS strategy.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur's troubled relationship with the Decision Review System (DRS) continued after the team missed a straightforward LBW opportunity against England batter Lauren Beaumont during their world cup match on Sunday, October 19. Beaumont, who had moved a long way across her stumps attempting to flick the ball, was struck plumb in front. The ball trickled down to fine leg as the Indian team appealed half-heartedly, but crucially, Harmanpreet chose not to review the decision. Replays later confirmed what many suspected. Hawkeye showed three reds, indicating Beaumont would have been dismissed had India opted for the DRS. Earlier in the match, India had used one DRS in vain during a similar LBW appeal.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heated Conversation with Richa Ghosh

The missed opportunity forced an animated discussion at the drinks break, with Harmanpreet spotted in what appeared to be a heated conversation with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. The captain's body language suggested frustration as the team pondered what could have been a crucial breakthrough. India's coaching staff also appeared concerned by the lapse. Coach Amol Muzumdar was seen sending out tactical instructions through Arundhati Reddy, possibly addressing the team's review strategy. However, the missed appeal did not cost India dearly as veteran spinner Deepti Sharma struck soon after to claim her 150th ODI wicket. She bowled a full delivery on the stumps with a hint of drift that proved too much for Beaumont. The England batter got into a tangle, missing the full toss completely as the ball crashed into the stumps.

This was not the first time Harmanpreet has faced scrutiny over DRS usage in the tournament. During the high-stakes encounter against Pakistan, India's review management became a major talking point. Defending a modest total of 247, the Indian captain burned through both available reviews within the first eleven overs on questionable appeals that yielded nothing. The consequences were immediate and painful. With no reviews remaining, India helplessly watched as at least three strong LBW shouts were turned down by the umpires in what appeared to be clear dismissals. The incident sparked widespread debate across social media and cricket circles about decision-making under pressure and the need for better communication between captain and bowlers before committing to reviews.

Social Media Reacts

The latest DRS mishap has reignited criticism on social media, with fans expressing growing frustration over India's review management. "Women's cricket really needs better umpiring and smarter reviews. Some of these LBW decisions are unbelievable by onfield umpire — and Harmanpreet Kaur seriously needs to work on her DRS calls. Can't keep wasting reviews like this," wrote one supporter. Others pointed fingers at the wicketkeeper's role in decision-making. "On field India players are very very poor with DRS. Richa Ghosh is very bad with judging the line and length of ball. We need to change keeper if she doesn't provide valuable inputs on DRS," another fan commented, suggesting the issue extends beyond just the captain.

Some reactions were harsher still. "Harmanpreet Kaur should be sacked for the DRS decisions she has taken. Let alone her batting form," one user wrote, reflecting the mounting pressure on the skipper whose recent performances with the bat have also drawn scrutiny. After defeats to South Africa and Australia women, India faces stiff challenge to qualify for the playoffs. If India win all three remaining games, including the one against England, they will finish with 10 points and confirm a semi-final spot regardless of other results. If the hosts win two matches of the remaining three, qualification chances are high but net run rate might play a part.