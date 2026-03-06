Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu mocked ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir as a ‘dhongi baba’ after India beat England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Ex-India cricketer praised the team's all-round performance, and set up a final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu brutally mocked ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir after the Men in Blue advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Team India has set up a title clash with New Zealand following a thrilling seven-run semifinal win over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Ahead of the semifinal clash, Mohammad Amir predicted that India would be crashed out of the tournament and England would make it to the final against New Zealand. However, India proved him wrong by defeating England and booking their place in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Earlier, a former Pakistan pacer predicted that the Men in Blue, who are defending champions, would end their campaign in the Super 8 stage and not qualify for the semifinal. However, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, went on to dominate the tournament and comfortably secured a place in the last four before advancing to the final.

‘Empty Vessels Make The Most Noise’

As Team India qualified for the final after defeating England in the semifinal, Navjot Singh Sidhu took a brutal swipe at Mohammad Amir for his failed predictions, calling him ‘dongi baba’, adding that people who make such claims keep making noise even when their predictions repeatedly turned out to be wrong.

“Honestly, I think such people are just dhongi babas (fake babas). First, they said India wouldn’t even qualify, wouldn’t reach the semifinals. They claimed West Indies and South Africa would go ahead,” Former India cricketer said in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

“But the moment Sanju Samson made his comeback, both those teams were sent packing. And today they said England would win the semifinal, and England also got knocked out.

“So my point is, predictions don’t decide these things. Matches are decided on the battlefield. You don’t earn a throne by begging for it. Empty vessels make the most noise. That’s the whole point," he added.

After posting a solid total of 253/7, thanks to Sanju Samson’s 89-run knock and vital contributions from Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (34), Hardik Pandya (27), and Tilak Varma (21), Team India managed to restrict England to 246/7 in 20 overs, despite Jacob Bethell’s century.

Hardik Pandya (2/38) picked up two wickets. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah (1/33), Axar Patel (1/35), and Varun Chakravarthy (1/64) hipped in with a wicket each to help India seal a thrilling seven-run victory over England.

‘India Played Good and Complete Cricket’

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded the Men in Blue for their all-round performance, saying India played complete cricket and deserved full credit for their impressive win over England in the semifinal. Former India cricketer added that Jasprit Bumrah made the crucial difference with the ball, and Sanju Samson’s dropped catch by Harry Brook proved costly.

"I talk about cricket. India played very good and complete cricket in this match after the entire tournament. We have to give credit where it is due. I did make a good prediction, but dropping a catch, that’s not in my hands. If you drop the catch of an in-form batter, this is what happens," Sidhu added.

“The only difference between the two teams was Bumrah. If Harry Brook had taken the catch of Samson, this target would have been chased down by England with an over to spare," he added.

Team India will play their fourth T20 World Cup final, the most by any team in the history of the tournament. The Men in Blue have inched closer to history of becoming the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and the first to win on home soil. Additionally, Team India will become the first to win three titles if they defeat New Zealand in the final.

