The Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions, unveiled their new jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2026.

Jersey Design and Symbolism

A statement from the franchise said, "The design of Mumbai Indians' jersey, edition 2026, is inspired by the letter 'M' developed as a repeating pattern to create rhythm and continuity across the print. The 'M' represents the MI mindset, mentality and momentum, reflecting focus and a forward-driving spirit. Transforming a single letter into a unified pattern expresses the collective strength that emerges when the team and its supporters come together."

"MI's signature blue and gold define the visual identity of the jersey. The deep blue reflects the spirit of Mumbai, strong, energetic, and constantly in motion, while the bold, flowing gold waves introduce energy and movement into the design. Gold represents success, victory, and legacy, reinforcing the Mumbai Indians' identity and enduring passion for the game," the statement concluded.

Quest for a Sixth Title

MI, which has not won an IPL title since 2020, will be aiming to overcome their five-season title drought this year. Last year, they made it to the playoffs, losing to the Punjab Kings by five wickets in the Qualifier two at Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) full squad for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians (MI) full squad for IPL 2026: AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (traded), Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (traded), Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Danish Malewar (Rs 30 lakh), Quinton de Kock (INR 1 Cr), Atharva Ankolekar (Rs 30 lakh), Mayank Rawat (Rs 30 lakh), Mohammad Izhar (Rs 30 lakh). (ANI)