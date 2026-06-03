Team India faces a selection dilemma ahead of the One-Off Test against Afghanistan, as pacer Mohammed Siraj's availability is uncertain due to a hamstring issue and workload management post-IPL. With a decision pending, the team is considering Gurnoor Brar for a debut or adding Ranji Trophy star Auqib Nabi to the squad as a potential replacement.

Ahead of the One-Off Test against the visiting Afghanistan team, Team India is facing a selection dilemma as uncertainty looms over Mohammed Siraj’s participation in the series opener. India’s One-Off Test of the home series against Afghanistan will take place on June 6 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

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Following the conclusion of the IPL 2026, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their maiden triumph, the focus is shifted towards the national duties, with the players selected in the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan reporting for training in Mullanpur to prepare for the clash on June 6.

After two months of the gruelling IPL season, the team management is prioritizing physical recovery and workload management. Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Sai Sudharsan were part of the final, which concluded on May 31, and are now being closely monitored as they integrate back into the red-ball setup for the upcoming Test.

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Mohammed Siraj’s Unavailability Remains Uncertain

With three days left for the One-Off Test against Afghanistan, Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj’s availability remains uncertain, with the team management expected to make a final decision within the next 48 hours. The senior pacer, who suffered a hamstring pull during Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals, is currently monitored by BCCI medical staff.

According to a report by The Times of India, a source close to the BCCI said the selectors wanted to rest Siraj after a long IPL season with the Gujarat Titans. Still, they didn’t want to field an inexperienced bowling attack. In case Siraj is rested for the One-Off Test, Gurnoor Brar is likely to make his debut, while Auqib Nabi will be added to the squad.

“Siraj has had a long season, and if he is rested, there is a bright possibility Gurnoor will play, and Nabi will come into the squad,” the source told the TOI.

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Mohammed Siraj played the entire IPL season for the Gujarat Titans, including the recently concluded Final, bowling 372 balls in 62 overs and picking 19 wickets at an average of 29.57 and an economy rate of 9.06 in 17 matches. Siraj delivered the third-highest number of balls in the IPL 2026, underlining the immense physical toll he has endured heading into this high-stakes Test.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the one-off Test and the three-match ODI series, Mohammed Siraj’s availability has become the central focus for Team India’s management. Since GT Pacer is currently under the BCCI medical team’s observation, the selectors are expected to take a final call on his participation within the next 48 hours.

Will Auqib Nabi Make His Test Debut for India?

The pacer Auqib Nabi Dar was not included in the squad for the One-Off Test, despite taking 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season, where Jammu and Kashmir clinched its maiden triumph of the prestigious red-ball tournament.

However, the J&K speedster was selected as one of the six net bowlers for the Indian team's training camp in Mullanpur. Joining him are Gurjapneet Singh, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari, and Shivang Kumar. Since Siraj remains uncertain for the One-Off Test against Afghanistan, Nabi is currently being closely assessed by the coaching staff during the Mullanpur training camp.

Auqib Nabi Dar’s inclusion as a net bowler has apparently provided the selectors and team management with a firsthand look at his rhythm and fitness levels, which have been stellar throughout his record-breaking Ranji Trophy campaign. Though Gurnoor Brar remains the frontrunner to replace Siraj in the playing XI, J&K pacer could still be drafted into the main roster as a late replacement if Mohammed Siraj fails his fitness assessment.

Auqib Nabi’s place in the playing XI remains a distinct possibility if the management opts for a tactical shift beyond just replacing Siraj. It remains to be seen it remains to be seen whether the team management will prioritize the sheer pace and height of Gurnoor Brar or the proven consistency and recent domestic form of Auqib Nabi.

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