The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee announced the squads for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Tuesday, May 19. The selectors held a selection meeting in Guwahati, with the presence of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, to finalise the squads.

Ajit Agarkar announced the squads at the press conference, where the former India pacer addressed the media. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have both been rested from the entire tour as part of their long-term workload management core. However, there are other major decisions taken during the selection process.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s Test and ODI squad announcements for the Afghanistan series.