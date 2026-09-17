Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century against Afghanistan in the third T20I in New Delhi. His 108 off 34 balls, featuring 11 sixes, included a unique yoga meditation celebration and helped India post 221/7.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has unleashed absolute carnage in the third and final T20I of the series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

After being put in to bat first by Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran, India’s openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson kept the opposition bowling attack at the bay, with the former taking center stage with an explosive knock. The Men in Blue raced to 142/0 in 9.4 overs before Abhishek’s threatening stay at the crease.

Abhishek Sharma played a blazing knock of 108 off 34 balls, including 11 sixes and 9 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 317.65. The southpaw reached three-figure mark in just 30 balls, making him the fastest Indian batter ever to score a century in the history of T20Is.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest T20I ton by an Indian, breaks record

Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking Century Celebration Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma did not show mercy on Afghanistan bowlers, as the Indian opener tore through the bowling attack with relentless aggression, treating the Delhi crowd to a masterclass in power-hitting and aggressive stroke-play that left the visitors completely stunned.

While Sanju Samson was anchoring the innings and protecting the partnership, Abhishek shouldered the responsibility of launching an aerial assault, clearing the ropes at ease and completing his half-century in just 15 deliveries before accelerating even further to reach his historic three-figure mark in double-quick time.

While batting on 99 off 29 balls, Abhishek took a single off the next delivery by Abdullah Ahmadzai to complete his third T20I century. After raising the bat to acknowledge the applause, the 24-year-old sat down, removed his helmet, struck a cross-legged yoga meditation pose on the pitch, and apparently chanted ‘Om Namah Shivaya’

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Abhishek Sharma scored 102 runs through his 20 boundaries, meaning only six runs came from running between the wickets, underscoring his pure boundary-hitting dominance in one of the most blistering displays ever witnessed in international T20 cricket.

After the scores of 89 and 39 in the first two outings, Abhishek bounced back spectacularly, smashing a record-breaking 108 off 34 balls to finish the series on a high.

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Leaves Fans In Awe

Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking century knock has sparked massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing the young opener’s explosive batting display and calling his 30-ball century a knock to remember.

Taking to their X handles, many lauded Abhishek Sharma’s fearless approach and extraordinary power-hitting, with some even backing him to become a three-format star for India in the future. Others praised his record-breaking knock and described his breathtaking innings as a moment that could define his career.

However, a few fans were left in disbelief by his astonishing power-hitting, with one even joking that a double century in T20 cricket no longer looks impossible for the young Indian opener.

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Meanwhile, Team India posted a total of 221/7 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson scoring 50 off 35 balls and Shreyas Iyer (17) and Shivam Dube (14) making valuable contributions alongside Abhishek Sharma’s sensational century.

The Men in Blue have already sealed the series 2-0, and the third T20I is being played as the series finale, with India looking to complete a clean sweep against Afghanistan.

Also Read: IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson's Reaction to 'Justice Mil Gaya' by Delhi Crowd Goes Viral (WATCH)