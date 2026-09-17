Indian opener Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation, reaching his ton in just 30 balls against Afghanistan. He also broke Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian.

Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma slammed the fastest century in T20Is by a batter from a Test-playing nation and also overcame Rohit Sharma to register the fastest century in T20Is by an Indian. Abhishek put on a show for the fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Afghanistan, reaching his third T20I century in 30 balls, with nine fours and 10 sixes. Abhishek departed for 108 in 34 balls, with nine fours and 11 sixes.

Abhishek overtook Zimbabwe batter Sikander Raza's record of a 33-ball ton against Gambia in 2024 for the fastest ton by a batter from a Test-playing nation. He also overtook Rohit Sharma's 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017, making it the fastest T20I century by an Indian.

Third-Fastest Century Overall

This is the third-fastest T20I century overall, with the fastest slammed by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia (in 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024), followed by Muhammad Fahad's century against Bulgaria in 2025 (for Turkey, in just 29 balls).

Match Details

Coming to the match, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first. India has won the series 2-0 already.

Teams: Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)