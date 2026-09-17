Marnus Labuschagne believes he remains Australia's best No. 3 batter despite facing scrutiny over his poor form. He will captain Queensland in the One-Day Cup before joining the Test squad for the South Africa series, where his spot is uncertain.

Marnus Labuschagne believes he remains the best option to bat at No. 3 for Australia despite facing scrutiny over his recent form, as he prepares to captain Queensland in the One-Day Cup before joining the Test squad for the upcoming South Africa series.

"I still think I am the best person to bat at No. 3 for Australia. But if someone else offers a different opinion, that's up to them. That's their point of view," Labuschagne told Code Sports, according to Cricinfo. The 32-year-old has been included in Australia's Test squad for the South Africa tour, but his place in the playing XI for the first Test in Durban remains uncertain. Australia have a two-day warm-up match in Potchefstroom early next month before the series.

Scrutiny Over Recent Form

Labuschagne will lead Queensland against Victoria at Allan Border Field on Saturday, with another One-Day Cup fixture against New South Wales scheduled for next Monday before the Test-only players depart for South Africa.

The batter's recent returns have intensified questions over his position. He scored 1, 31 and 4 against Bangladesh last month, extending his run to 43 innings without a century. Since the end of the 2023 Ashes, he has averaged 25.43. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has said Labuschagne should have been dropped, while David Warner recently referred to his century-less run in a social media exchange with the Barmy Army.

Labuschagne acknowledged that criticism comes with the territory, saying he is focused on regaining his best form. "Criticism, you bring [that] on yourself as a player because that's performance-based," Labuschagne told 7News, according to Cricinfo. "I'm not getting criticised because of me as a person; they are criticising my performance, which in the last two years I have let that happen. People that know me know that every single part of me is doing everything I can to get back to what my best looks like."

Selectors' Stance and Squad Changes

Australia chair of selectors George Bailey stopped short of confirming Labuschagne's place for the Durban Test when the squad was announced. A return for Steven Smith to No. 3 has been discussed, while Cooper Connolly has emerged as a possible alternative.

Labuschagne was left out of Australia's ODI squad currently in Zimbabwe, which will travel to South Africa for three matches. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are set to join the team for those one-dayers ahead of the Test series. Bailey suggested that missing the ODI leg could help Labuschagne concentrate on red-ball preparation. "I think Marn will continue to prepare and refine how he will prepare for this series," Bailey said when the squad was named, as per Cricinfo. "There's potentially a simplification or an ability to focus purely on red-ball cricket for him in the fact that he won't be in the one-day series leading up to it. So that may be a benefit. I'm not sure around that."

Focus on Domestic Cricket

Labuschagne had a prolific One-Day Cup campaign last season, scoring 468 runs in six innings, including four centuries. The domestic competition begins on Friday, with Western Australia taking on South Australia in Perth.

Jake Weatherald, who lost his Test place after the opening match against Bangladesh, is part of South Australia's squad after returning to the state from Tasmania during the off-season. "He's come back really determined to try and force his way back [into the Test side]," South Australia coach Ryan Harris told Cricinfo. "There's been some talk that maybe he won't get back, but sheer weight of runs will dictate that. He knows that. His attitude's been excellent," Harris added.