Tavengwa Mukuhlani has made history as the new ICC Deputy Chairman. He will serve until November 2027, focusing on cricket’s global expansion and its return to the 2028 Olympics. The milestone comes as Zimbabwe prepares to co-host the 2027 World Cup.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, September 17. The announcement came after the ICC Board approved Mukuhlani’s appointment to succeed Singapore’s Imran Khwaja, who departed the Board.

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who has been serving as Zimbabwe Cricket chairman since 2015, will serve as the ICC Deputy Chairman until November 2027. Mukuhlani had already been part of the ICC’s administrative setup, serving on the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee and the Nominations Committee, while also chairing the HR and Remuneration Committee.

The appointment of Tavengwa Mukuhlani as ICC Deputy Chairman has made him the first Zimbabwean appointee. Additionally, Mukuhlani is the first Zimbabwean to hold one of the top positions and the second overall to become the deputy chairman of the world governing body of cricket.

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Focus on Olympic Return and Global Expansion: Tavengwa Mukuhlani’s First Remarks

Following his appointment as the Deputy Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Tavengwa Mukuhlani expressed his gratitude to the board of directors and emphasised his commitment to advancing the sport's global footprint during an exciting era for cricket, including the 2028 Olympics.

“I look forward to working closely with our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah, whose leadership, energy and ambition have brought a clear sense of purpose to the ICC, with a strong focus on growing cricket, creating opportunities for our Members and reaching new audiences and markets,” Mukuhlani said in a statement released by the ICC.

“Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion.

“I look forward to supporting our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah, and fellow board directors in advancing our shared priorities and serving the best interests of cricket globally,” he added.

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Tavengwa Mukuhlani’s appointment came at a time when Zimbabwe will be hosting the 2027 ODI World Cup, alongside South Africa and Namibia, marking a momentous double for African cricket as the continent prepares to showcase the sport on both the administrative and global playing stages.

The last time Zimbabwe hosted the World Cup in 2003, joining South Africa and Kenya as host nations.

Who is Tavengwa Mukuhlani?

Before his appointment as ICC Deputy Chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani had already established himself as an experienced cricket administrator, having served as Zimbabwe Cricket chairman since 2015 and as Zimbabwe’s representative on the ICC Board since August 2015.

During his decade-long tenure, Mukuhlani navigated Zimbabwe through turbulent times, especially after the board was suspended by the ICC in July 2019 over government interference in the administration of Zimbabwe Cricket. Zimbabwe was subsequently readmitted to the ICC in October 2019 after the elected board was reinstated.

Under Tavengwa Mukuhlani’s leadership, Zimbabwe Cricket managed to clear its significant debts and integrated the women's national team into the ICC Future Tours Programme. Apart from serving as ZC chairman and in his new role as ICC Deputy Chairman, Mukuhlani also serves as Chairman of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA).

Talking about his education, Mukuhlani trained as a pharmacist and later built a career spanning healthcare, business and cricket administration. He is affectionately known as “Doc”, a nickname dating back to his university days.

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