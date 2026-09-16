India beat Afghanistan 2-0 in the T20I series. A viral video falsely claimed that ICC Chairman Jay Shah forced an ACB official to vacate his seat for security. In reality, Shah requested a rearrangement to accommodate BCCI President Mithun Manhas.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah was in attendance for the second T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15.

The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, sealed the series 2-0 following a seven-wicket win in the second T20I. Chasing a 160-run target, openers Sanju Samson (57) and Abhishek Sharma (39) formed an 89-run stand before Ishan Kishan (38*) and Tilak Varma (15*) stitched an unbeaten 60-run stand for the fourth wicket to help the home team go past the finishing line with 31 balls to spare.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s three-wicket haul and key wickets by Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (1/25), Ravi Bishnoi (1/32), and Axar Patel (1/28) restricted Afghanistan, who are the hosts of the series despite playing on Indian soil, to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Also Read: IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah's Lethal Maiden Completely Tied Up Ibrahim Zadran (WATCH)

Jay Shah’s Presence Comes Under Spotlight

As Team India sealed the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, the ICC president Jay Shah’s presence in the VIP enclosure unexpectedly became the center of a social media storm following unverified claims regarding stadium seating arrangements.

Shah, who was BCCI secretary, was sitting alongside Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Mirwais Ashraf in the VIP enclosure during the second T20I in New Delhi. However, social media clips began circulating that painted a vastly different picture of what actually transpired.

An X user, Qamar (formerly Twitter), shared a clip of Jay Shah and claimed the ICC chairman asked an ACB member to give up his seat for his security guard, sparking an immediate flurry of accusations online.

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Jay Shah was a secretary of the BCCI for five years before taking up his role as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). His presence at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi was part of his high-profile administrative engagement and a testament to his ongoing commitment to supporting bilateral series coordination across international cricket boards.

Truth Behind Jay Shah’s ,Viral Video

An X user claims that Jay Shah forcefully asked an ACB member to give up his seat for his security is absolutely false and stems from a complete misinterpretation of routine security logistics in a high-profile VIP box.

The truth is that the ACB member, who is the board’s CEO, Naseeb Khan, was sitting right next to the next chairman, Mirwais Ashraf, and was requested by Jay Shah to move to the adjacent seat to accommodate the BCCI President, Mithun Manhas, and ensure proper VIP seating protocol for visiting leadership.

According to the protocol, Mithun Manhas, who took over the reins of the BCCI as its president in September 2025, was seated alongside other key dignitaries, including DDCA President Rohan Jaitley and ACB chairman, turning what was standard multi-board coordination into an entirely routine affair.

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Therefore, the viral claim that Jay Shah forced an ACB official to vacate his seat for security reasons is misleading and appears to be based on a misinterpretation of the seating rearrangement in the VIP enclosure.

Meanwhile, Team India and Afghanistan will play the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

Also Read: Nitish Reddy on rehab, positivity after match-winning spell vs AFG