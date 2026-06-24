At 37, pacer Devendra Singh Katheit makes an inspiring comeback to competitive cricket in the MPL T20 Scindia Cup. His return is thanks to the MPCA's Player Development Programme, which gives talented cricketers a second chance.

Talent knows no age, and every now and then a story emerges that proves exactly that. Royal Nimar Eagles pacer Devendra Singh Katheit is one such inspiring example. At the age of 37, he finally got the opportunity to return to competitive cricket and showcase his talent on a big stage in the Aditya Birla Group Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup.

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The left-arm pacer's remarkable comeback has been made possible through the Player Development Programme (PDP), a unique initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) aimed at giving talented cricketers, who had stepped away from the game for various reasons, a second chance to pursue their cricketing dreams, according to a press release. Under the programme, every MPL franchise includes two PDP players in its squad, identified through an extensive scouting process. Devendra is one of those players who grabbed the opportunity with both hands and worked his way back into competitive cricket.

A Dream Come True

Reflecting on his journey, the pacer opened up about the challenges he faced, the years spent away from the game, and the determination that eventually brought him back onto the cricket field. "Getting the opportunity to play in the MPL itself felt like a dream come true. I had stepped away from competitive cricket for several years, but I never lost the passion for fast bowling. When the Player Development Programme came along, I saw it as a chance to test myself against some of the best players in the state. The support I received from my seniors, coaches and teammates gave me the confidence to believe that I belonged at this level. For me, this journey is proof that if you keep working hard and stay ready, opportunities can come at any stage," he said.

"There was a time when I thought competitive cricket had passed me by. I was focused on my job and played only occasionally, but the love for the game was always there. The Player Development Programme gave me a platform to showcase my skills, and the encouragement from experienced players around me pushed me to work even harder. Playing in the MPL and representing my team on such a big stage is a very special feeling," he added.

'Stay Prepared': Katheit's Message to Aspiring Cricketers

Lauding the Player Development Programme, Devendra further said that being persistent has been the key for him. "The Player Development Programme is a huge opportunity for players who may not have had the chance to play professional cricket earlier. My message to everyone is simple: keep working hard and stay prepared. You never know when an opportunity like this will come. If you are ready when the moment arrives, it can completely change your journey."

An Emotional Comeback

Devendra experienced an emotional moment when he stepped onto the field for his MPL debut, with his family watching from the stands and cheering him on. After years away from competitive cricket, having his loved ones witness his comeback made the occasion even more special and memorable for the veteran pacer. "My family had always known how much I loved cricket, so when I got the opportunity to play in the MPL, it was an emotional moment for all of us. Seeing them watch me perform on such a big platform made all the hard work worthwhile. Right now, I just want to enjoy this opportunity, contribute to my team and make the most of every match."

Platform to Dream Again

He also praised the MPL and the Player Development Programme for providing him and several other aspiring cricketers with a valuable platform to showcase their talent and revive their cricketing careers. "The MPL has given players like me a platform to dream again. I stayed patient, kept working hard and waited for my opportunity. Now that it has come, my focus is on giving my best for the team and enjoying every moment of this journey," he concluded. (ANI)