Delhi Capitals all-rounder Madhav Tiwari lauds skipper Axar Patel for his supportive leadership and trust. Tiwari explains how observing Patel taught him about the constant mental involvement required to be a successful all-rounder in cricket.

'Axar bhaiya is very supportive'

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Madhav Tiwari praised skipper Axar Patel for his supportive nature and leadership, saying the DC captain shows strong trust in players and their plans. He also felt that observing Patel gave him a deeper understanding of the demands of being an all-rounder, especially the constant mental involvement required in both bowling and batting, unlike specialists who can switch off between roles.

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"I think as a human being, Axar bhaiya (Axar Patel) is very good. He is very supportive. As a captain, he also shows trust in your skill set or your Plan A. So being a player with them was never hard. And about his all-rounder perspective, I learned from him how much he is involved in the game. His involvement in the game can never be less. Because he has to bowl four overs, lead the team and then come back to the dressing room," Tiwari told ANI.

He continued, "Generally, the bowlers, their work is done, they have one department, bowling. When it's their turn to bat, they can rest a bit and be mentally relaxed. But as an all-rounder, you can't be relaxed. If your bowling is over, you have a 10-minute break, and then you have to be equally engaged in batting as well. So I just learned how much he is into the game and how much his mind stays in the game."

Enriching Dressing Room Experience

Tiwari said his experience in the Delhi Capitals dressing room has been highly enriching, as he gets to interact with senior players he once only watched on television.

"There are some very big players. Those whom I used to see on TV, I am meeting them physically. I can talk to them. And they are also so nice that they tell you everything. You can ask them any question. They explain everything very patiently. So it's all about what you can learn from each player and what good things you can take from them to improve your game. And I am fortunate enough that I was able to learn from them, share the dressing room with them. Their mindset, their game, their style of play, their technique, their skill, there are so many things. And coming here, I look forward to implementing those things and seeing how I can help my teammates," he added.

Tiwari's IPL Journey

A lower middle-order batter and medium-fast bowler, Madhav Tiwari is yet to make his senior domestic debut for Madhya Pradesh but has already broken into the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals. Picked up for Rs 40 lakh ahead of IPL 2025, he made his debut that season against the Mumbai Indians, scoring 3 runs and not being used with the ball. In IPL 2026, he featured in three matches and showed improvement, taking four wickets at an average of 21.75.