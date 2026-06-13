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Who is Ashirwad Sooryavanshi? Meet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 10-Year-Old Brother Smashes Century!
Everyone knows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the IPL star who's now in Team India. But guess what? Before he could even play for India, his 10-year-old brother Ashirwad has hit a massive century, making everyone sit up and take notice.
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Image Credit : IPL MEDIA
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who stormed into Team India after a stellar IPL
In the 19th IPL season, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completely dominated with his powerful batting. He became the tournament's highest run-scorer, winning the Orange Cap, a Tata Sierra car, and several other awards.
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Image Credit : X/@Maina_Singhx77
Vaibhav, the youngest cricketer to be selected for Team India
The BCCI selection committee was super impressed with Vaibhav's game. They selected him for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland and England. This makes him the youngest male cricketer to be selected for the Indian cricket team.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother hits a brilliant century
While the nation waits for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut, his 10-year-old brother Aashirwad has already made a name for himself. He hit a fantastic century, showing that cricket talent runs deep in the family.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Aashirwad scored a century in just 87 balls
Aashirwad Sooryavanshi played a blinder of an innings in a local cricket tournament in Samastipur, Bihar. He smashed 103 runs off just 87 balls, an innings that included 20 boundaries and one six. Reports say his elder brother Vaibhav also congratulated him on his performance.
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Image Credit : X
Aashirwad Sooryavanshi celebrates his century
Just like his brother, Aashirwad Sooryavanshi dreams of playing for Team India one day. His century helped his team, Tajpur Cricket Academy, post a total of 234 for 4 in 29.5 overs. After reaching his hundred, Aashirwad celebrated by raising his helmet and bat in the air.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Celebrations at Aashirwad Sooryavanshi's home
The whole family is celebrating Aashirwad's first century. His other brother, Ujjwal Sooryavanshi, even shared his happiness on social media. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently busy playing for the India A team in a tri-series.
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