Team India's ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is now just one rating point behind Daryl Mitchell for the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. After a strong series against England propelled him to 801 points, Gill has a prime opportunity to reclaim the number one position in the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

Team India ODI captain Shubman Gill has inched closer to reclaiming his top spot in the ODI batting rankings, sitting just one rating point behind the New Zealand batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

According to the latest ODI batting rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the standings of the top five batters, including Daryl Mitchell (802), Shubman Gill (801), Virat Kohli (767), Rohit Sharma (758), and Ibrahim Zadran (712), have remained unchanged at the top, setting the stage for an intense battle for the number one position as the race heats up in upcoming international fixtures.

Former England captain and talismanic batter Joe Root made a four-place jump to break into the top 10 following a string of impressive and unbeaten performances in the recently concluded ODI series against Team India, amassing 269 runs in three matches.

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Shubman Gill Crosses 800-Run Mark in ICC ODI Rankings

Before the three-match ODI series against England, Shubman Gill’s rating was just below the 800-point mark. However, Gill’s stellar 188-run campaign in the series propelled him to 801 rating points, putting him on the brink of reclaiming the top spot in the ICC ODI batting charts.

Team India ODI captain has reached 803 rating points following his 80-run knock against England in the Edgbaston ODI. Still, his scores of 31 and 77 in the subsequent matches of the series at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens and Lord’s resulted in him finishing the series with 801 rating points, leaving him just one point behind Daryl Mitchell.

Shubman Gill’s highest rating point in ODI batting is 840, which he achieved during the 2023 World Cup, enabling him to clinch the top spot from Pakistan’s Babar Azam. The 26-year-old reclaimed the top spot for the second time in early 2025 following a stellar 259-run series against England, before the Champions Trophy 2025.

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Shubman Gill’s performance in ODIs since 2025, amassing 1051 runs, including 3 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average of 65.68 in 20 matches, has been instrumental in cementing his status as one of the world's elite run-scorers and driving India's success in the 50-over format.

His consistent run-scoring ability in ODI cricket has pushed Gill to the threshold of securing the number one position once again, as he continues to lead India's batting lineup with remarkable composure and technical brilliance.

How Can Shubman Gill Reclaim No.1 ODI Batting Ranking Spot?

With a difference of just one point between him and Daryl Mitchell, Shubman Gill is on the verge of overtaking the New Zealand all-rounder by continuing his stellar run of form and outscoring him in India’s upcoming ODI fixtures to secure the rating points needed to claim the top spot.

The Men in Blue will play the next ODI series against West Indies at home, starting on September 27, offering Shubman Gill an immediate platform to surpass Daryl Mitchell and capture the number one ranking. If Gill plays a steady knock in the opening match of the series, a strong performance will likely earn him enough rating points to leapfrog Mitchell and reclaim the crown.

If the Team India ODI captain performs exceptionally well throughout the ODI series against the West Indies, he will accumulate the necessary rating points to decisively surpass New Zealand batting all-rounder and solidify his position at the summit of the ICC ODI batting charts.

Since the ICC algorithm rewards the pace of the innings relative to the match context, scoring at a strike rate of near or above 100 could provide the crucial differential needed to maximize his rating points per innings and claim the top spot. Moreover, points are weighed heavily based on the quality of the opposing bowling attack and thus, performing against the premier wicket-takers of the opposition will yield higher rating increments, allowing Gill to accelerate his climb to the number one ranking.

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