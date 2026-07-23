Kusal Mendis, captain of Colombo KAPS, has been ruled out of the LPL 2026 due to a right hamstring injury. Batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been named the new captain for the remainder of the tournament.

Kamindu Mendis Appointed New Captain

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) confirmed that Colombo KAPS will be led by Kamindu Mendis for the remainder of the 2026 season after regular captain Kusal Mendis was ruled out due to injury.

Kusal Mendis Ruled Out Due to Injury

Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 LPL after sustaining a right hamstring injury during Colombo KAPS' league-stage fixture against Kandy Royals, according to a press release. The Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter suffered the injury early in the run chase and, despite attempting to continue, was forced to retire hurt two overs into the chase after medical assessment on the field. Subsequent examinations have confirmed that he will play no further part in this year's tournament.

"Mendis sustained a right hamstring injury while attempting a run during the Colombo Kaps' match against the Kandy Royals on 19 July at the SSC, Colombo," an SLC media release said. "Accordingly, he will return to the National High Performance Centre to commence his rehabilitation program."

The injury comes as a major setback for both Kaps, whom Mendis was leading, and the Sri Lanka national team, who are set to host India in a two-Test series beginning on August 15. Following Kusal's withdrawal from the tournament, the LPL Player Management Committee has confirmed the appointment of batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis as captain of the Colombo Kaps for the remainder of the 2026 Lanka Premier League.

LPL extends its best wishes to Kusal for a speedy and complete recovery and looks forward to seeing him return to competitive cricket at the earliest opportunity.

Injury Halts Impressive Form

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Mendis, who has been in outstanding form. Before being sidelined, he smashed a 53-ball 79 in Kaps' opening fixture against Galle Gallants. (ANI)