Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim scripted history, becoming the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia (101). His knock gave Bangladesh a lead after pacer Hasan Mahmud's career-best 6/55 dismantled Australia for 198 on Day 1.

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim scripted history on Friday by becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score a Test century in Australia. The left-handed batter reached the milestone during Day 2 of the opening Test of the two-match series against Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

Tanzid brought up his maiden Test hundred in 188 balls, reaching the landmark during Bangladesh's first innings after Australia were bowled out for 198 on Day 1. Tanzid Hasan has the first Test century of his career! 👏#MilestoneMoment | @NRMAInsurance | #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/lXkIJrXHAO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 14, 2026

Historic Context of the Century

His century also ended a long wait for a Bangladesh player to score a Test hundred away from home. The last such instance came in 2022, when Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 137 against South Africa in Durban. Tanzid's hundred is only the second century by a Bangladesh batter against Australia in Tests. Shahriar Nafees had previously scored 138 at Fatullah in 2006.

The 25-year-old was dismissed after scoring an impressive 101 off 197 balls, with his innings comprising eight fours and a six. His knock helped Bangladesh take the lead over Australia. Bangladesh are currently 238/3 after 67 overs, holding a 40-run lead.

Hasan Mahmud's Record-Breaking Spell

On Day 1, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud dismantled the Australian batting attack as he claimed a career-best 6/55 that helped his side bowl out the hosts for 198 in 53 overs. Hasan's figures have outdone Rafique's (5/62 at Fatullah, 2006) for the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, condemning a struggling line-up, facing so many questions to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh since 217 at Mirpur back in 2017.

In 15 Tests, Hasan now has three five-fors, the second-most by a Bangladesh pacer in Tests, with only Shahadat Hossain (four in 38 Tests) at the top. With fifers in India, Pakistan and now against Australia, Hasan has made a name for himself as a force to be reckoned with in away conditions.

Australia just could not keep going after a 45-run stand between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23) for the first wicket, sinking to 74/4. Steve Smith (71 in 109 balls, with seven fours and a six) did try persisting with the middle-order/lower-order, but to no avail as Hasan continued his storm.

Taskin Ahmed Reaches 300-Wicket Milestone

Taskin also became the sixth bowler to reach 300 international wickets in Bangladesh cricketing history, with a spell of 2/55. Now he has exactly 300 wickets in 204 matches, with 13 four-wicket hauls, three five-fors and an average of above 28.

Shakib al Hasan (712), Mashrafe Mortaza (389), Mustafizur Rahman (384), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (369) and Taijul Islam (302) stand above Taskin in Bangladesh's all-time bowling charts. (ANI)