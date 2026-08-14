Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera described his underwhelming IPL 2026 as a learning experience. After a stellar 2025 season, he struggled for form but is determined to return stronger, drawing motivation from PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer.

'A Learning Curve'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera has described his underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign as a valuable learning experience, saying every cricketer goes through difficult phases and that he is determined to return stronger from the setback. The left-handed batter, who enjoyed an impressive IPL 2025 campaign with 369 runs, struggled to replicate his form in the 2026 edition, managing only 65 runs.

Speaking to ANI, the 25-year-old said he did not believe a lack of preparation was responsible for his disappointing campaign. "I think every player goes through tough patches. So I think this was a season for me. Across the three seasons I played before this one, I think I did pretty well. So I think it was just a learning tournament for me," Wadhera said.

Wadhera insisted that he had left no stone unturned in his preparations and was aware of the challenges he could encounter during the season. However, he acknowledged that despite the best preparation, performances do not always go according to plan. "Preparation-wise, I won't say that, and I wouldn't blame myself, because the way I was preparing before, I prepared even harder. I knew what kind of challenges I would be facing this year, but sometimes it just doesn't click. So this year was one of them," he said.

Despite the setback, the PBKS batter expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back and make the most of future opportunities. "But I'm happy that I'm someone who knows how to bounce back stronger, who knows how to learn from these mistakes, and how to capitalise the most when I get the opportunity next. So I'm well prepared for that," he added.

Wadhera admitted that he was disappointed with his performance during the season but stressed that setbacks can become important learning experiences if players are willing to identify their mistakes and improve. "So, I think as I said, it's a learning curve. I mean, yes, I was definitely disappointed, but if you don't learn something out of your failures, there's no point," he said.

Advice from the Captain

Wadhera also revealed that he sought advice from PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer toward the end of the season, describing the conversation as a source of motivation. "I happily learn; I happily talk to seniors. I spoke to skipper Shreyas Iyer as well during our last day. He gave me a very nice response. He told me every player goes through ups and downs, but it's how you come back out of it," Wadhera said.

The young batter pointed to Iyer's consistency in the IPL and his leadership at the international level as an example to follow. "And you see that in his performance, ahow he has been consistently doing well in IPL and now leading the Indian team in T20Is as well. So I was really happy to talk to him, and I spoke my heart out to him," he added.

Future Ambitions

Looking ahead, Wadhera said representing the senior Indian team remains one of his biggest ambitions. Having previously represented India at the Under-19 level, the 25-year-old batter said his current focus is on continuous improvement, both on and off the field. "I'm trying to tick off every box. I'm just trying to be a better version of myself, not just on the field, but also off the field. I'm trying to utilise my time to the best, be it on the field or off the field," he said.

"So I think if I just continue to do so, that day won't be far when I would also be representing the country," Wadhera concluded.

Wadhera's IPL Journey

Wadhera made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 and enjoyed a promising maiden campaign, registering two half-centuries. However, opportunities were limited in the following season, with the left-handed batter missing out on selection for Mumbai's playing XI during a few games in IPL 2024.

Wadhera's association with PBKS came after Mumbai released him ahead of the 2025 mega auction. He entered the bidding process with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, with Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals among the franchises that showed interest in securing his services. PBKS eventually acquired the left-handed batter for Rs 4.20 crore.

The move proved beneficial for both Wadhera and the franchise, as he produced his most productive IPL season in 2025. He amassed 369 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of more than 145, playing a key role in PBKS' journey to the final as part of the team's strong Indian core.

PBKS Off-Season Camp

Meanwhile, PBKS commenced a five-day off-season training camp in New Chandigarh on August 11, with the programme set to run until August 15. The current batch includes six players including, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, and Nehal.

The pre-season camp is being conducted under the supervision of the franchise's coaching group, with Trevor Gonsalves leading the programme at the venue. (ANI)