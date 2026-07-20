Rohit Sharma called his 400th international match alongside Virat Kohli a 'special' moment. He praised their strong on-field understanding and constant communication, which have been key to their successful partnerships over the years.

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on sharing a landmark 400th international match together with Virat Kohli, saying it was a special moment after spending their entire careers alongside each other. Sharma highlighted their strong on-field understanding, built over years of batting together, adding that constant communication and exchanging ideas in the middle have been key to their successful partnerships. The historic landmark was achieved when the two batting stalwarts walked out for the third and final ODI against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

'Always fun batting together'

"We played our entire career together [referring to Virat Kohli], so it was nice to have him in the middle. You know, we've had a lot of partnerships. It's always fun batting together. We understand each other so much. And yeah, it's always nice in the middle, bouncing off ideas, trying to see what we can do. So there was a lot of conversation that was going around in between when we were batting," Sharma said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

A Fighting Knock at Lord's

The legendary duo have retired from T20Is and Test cricket; the ODI format remains their final frontier in international cricket. The 39-year-old shared a 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli during his 138 (110) as the Indian veterans tried to take the team closer to the massive total.

Though India was defeated by 27 runs in the final ODI at Lord's against England, former India skipper Rohit Sharma played a fighting knock while chasing a tall target. (ANI)