Following Spain's World Cup victory, football star Pedri and his father, Fernando Gonzalez, continued their post-victory tradition on the pitch. This viral ritual, where Pedri takes a symbolic penalty against his father, honors Fernando's own promising goalkeeping career, which he had to abandon to support his family.

Spain football star Pedri and his father, Fernando Gonzalez, kept their tradition alive following La Roja’s victory in the FIFA World Cup Final against the defending champions Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

Spain clinched their second World Cup trophy following a thrilling 1-0 win over Argentina in the high-stakes title clash. Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as La Roja's hero, scoring a decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time, ensuring La Roja reclaimed their coveted trophy after a 16-year drought of World Cup success.

Every Spanish player was celebrating the moment with their families and friends, but Pedri and his father, Fernando, opted for a ritual that has become the most touching highlight of the post-match festivities.

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Pedri and His Father’s Ritual Goes Viral

Pedri and his father, Fernando, form a close bond and relationship that was on full display for the entire world to see at MetLife Stadium. As the celebrations reached a crescendo, the pair moved toward the goal area, turning the pitch into their own private arena.

In a video that went viral on social media, Fernando was seen goalkeeping for his son, showcasing the same agility and focus that defined his own playing days in his youth. The pair exchanged playful banter as Pedri lined up his shot, creating a moment of pure, unscripted joy amidst the heavy security and lingering celebrations of the championship ceremony.

The video captures the exact moment Pedri strikes the ball towards the net, with his father diving with admirable commitment to stop it. Whether he made the save or not became secondary to the wide, proud grins both men shared immediately afterward.

Pedri and his father have been keeping this tradition alive whenever the Spanish football star lifts a trophy, turning what could be a purely professional milestone into a deeply intimate family celebration.

When FC Barcelona successfully defended its La Liga triumph in the recently concluded season, the 23-year-old midfielder ensured his father was once again on the pitch at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium to face his trademark penalty.

What Is The Story Behind Pedri and His Father’s Ritual?

Every time a Spanish midfielder wins a major trophy, Pedri stays on the pitch after the celebrations die down to take a symbolic penalty kick against his father, Fernando Gonzalez, who acts as the goalkeeper. However, the tradition has an emotional story behind it.

Fernando was himself a footballer who was a highly talented regional-level goalkeeper in Spain, representing a local team in his youth. He was on the verge of making his debut in the Spanish third division when Fernando Gonzalez was struck with the tragic news of his own father's sudden passing.

His career was gaining traction when his father’s sudden death forced him to prioritize his family's survival. Faced with the reality of providing for his mother and siblings, Fernando decided to let go of his ambitions of becoming a professional footballer and focused on building a stable future for them. He traded his goalkeeper gloves for the demands of working to support his family.

Fernando Gonzalez’s sacrifice for his family has become Pedri’s inspiration, driving the young star to ensure that the dream his father set aside lives on through their shared success. The tradition between father and son serves as a bridge between two generations, transforming the cold reality of professional sports into a warm, inclusive celebration of family legacy.

Every time Pedri steps up to the penalty spot with his father after winning a major trophy, he is not just playing a game, but he is actively honoring the path Fernando once walked and the sacrifices he made to pave the way for his son.

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