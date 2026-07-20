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ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: India Star Rohit Sharma Shatters Multiple Records with 138-Run Knock at Lord's
Rohit Sharma has created history with a destructive century at Lord's. The Hitman didn't just score runs; he shattered records held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, setting new milestones for India.
Rohit Sharma's mind-blowing answer to retirement rumors.. Historical century at Lord's
Rohit Sharma played a mind-blowing innings in the third ODI against England at Lord's, scoring his 34th ODI century.
This knock made him the first Indian batsman ever to hit an ODI hundred at the historic ground, often called the 'Mecca of Cricket'. He finally achieved this dream on July 19, despite already having seven other ODI centuries in England.
Sachin, Ganguly records break
With this century, Rohit Sharma went past Sourav Ganguly's 90, the previous highest ODI score by an Indian at Lord's set in 2004. He also overtook Sachin Tendulkar's record of 45 centuries as an opener for India, notching up his 46th.
At 39 years and 80 days, Rohit also became the oldest Indian player to score a century across all formats, breaking Sachin's earlier record.
Run machine Rohit on England soil
Strong counter to critics.. Trending on the internet
Rohit's super knock in a thrilling contest
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