Hardik Pandya to Leave Mumbai Indians? Secret Dhoni Meeting Sparks CSK Trade Buzz
Rumours of a secret meeting between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni have ignited speculation about a sensational move from Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings. Here's what is known and what remains pure IPL trade buzz.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Is Hardik leaving the team after losing his captaincy? The real story behind the Chennai trade.
Is another huge IPL trade about to happen? Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya might just leave Mumbai Indians for Chennai Super Kings. This is the hottest topic in cricket circles right now. Even though MI's management denied these rumours, the possibility is still very much alive. The whole story started after a long chat between CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and MI captain Hardik Pandya at Chepauk stadium. People think this wasn't just a casual chat but the start of a massive trade deal.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Respect for Dhoni: Hardik's positive comments on Chennai's atmosphere.
Hardik himself once said that the Chennai Super Kings dressing room is the perfect place for a cricketer to give his best. He said this while he was the Gujarat Titans captain, praising Chennai's atmosphere while criticising Mumbai's ways. Plus, everyone knows about the special respect Hardik has for cricket legend MS Dhoni and their close friendship. That's why a move to the Chennai team is something Hardik would love. But leaving Mumbai for Chennai is not as easy as it sounds.
35
Image Credit : ANI
Mumbai's Mind Game: Which players is Mumbai demanding in return for Pandya?
According to leaked reports, Mumbai Indians is asking for a very high price to let Hardik Pandya go. The talk is that MI is demanding either Shivam Dube and Ayush Matre, or Shivam Dube and Khaleel Ahmed in return. All three players are crucial for Chennai Super Kings' future. The big question is, will CSK sacrifice such key players for Hardik? But MI also has strong reasons to ask for such a tough deal.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Rohit's Damaged Legacy: Where did Mumbai Management's calculations go wrong?
On November 27, 2023, Mumbai removed Rohit Sharma as captain and made Hardik the team leader. They brought Hardik back from Gujarat for a huge amount, even with stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in the team. This new project just didn't work out. Under Hardik, Mumbai completely lost the amazing legacy that Rohit Sharma had built. His captaincy saw MI win only 15 matches but suffer a whopping 24 losses. The team finished 10th in 2024 and 9th in 2026, marking its worst performance ever. The owners were also very disappointed with Hardik's behaviour, including fights with teammates and frequent injury excuses.
55
Image Credit : ANI
Mumbai's Future Path: Is there a chance for Tilak Varma to become captain?
Bringing Hardik to Mumbai caused a huge loss for the franchise. The management won't let him go easily without making up for that loss. MI officials have stated that the season review is not yet complete and they will take a decision only after that. Whatever happens, a leadership change in the Mumbai team looks certain. Tilak Varma might get the captain's role next, as he has the support of Rohit, Suryakumar, and Bumrah. As for Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad is settling in as Dhoni's successor, and Sanju Samson is also in the running. In such a situation, getting the captaincy will be tough for Hardik even if he joins. We'll have to wait and see how this whole trading drama ends.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos