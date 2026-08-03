5 5 Image Credit : ANI

Mumbai's Future Path: Is there a chance for Tilak Varma to become captain?

Bringing Hardik to Mumbai caused a huge loss for the franchise. The management won't let him go easily without making up for that loss. MI officials have stated that the season review is not yet complete and they will take a decision only after that. Whatever happens, a leadership change in the Mumbai team looks certain. Tilak Varma might get the captain's role next, as he has the support of Rohit, Suryakumar, and Bumrah. As for Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad is settling in as Dhoni's successor, and Sanju Samson is also in the running. In such a situation, getting the captaincy will be tough for Hardik even if he joins. We'll have to wait and see how this whole trading drama ends.