Neeraj Chopra transitions from Ambassador to Co-owner of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup, a grassroots sports initiative. He aims to help the program reach one million children across India, fostering a stronger sporting culture from the ground up.

Neeraj Chopra has announced a new chapter in his commitment to grassroots sport, as he became the Co-owner of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup, having already served as the programme's Ambassador for the past two seasons. His transition to Co-owner reflects Neeraj's vision to inspire more children across the country to embrace sports and an active lifestyle, according to a release.

The UBS Athletics Kids Cup is one of India's largest grassroots initiatives, designed to introduce children to sports through fun, inclusive and accessible competition. It has engaged more than 250,000 children across 2,500+ schools in five cities.

'The Natural Next Step': Neeraj Chopra's Vision

Neeraj Chopra said, "Over the last two seasons, I have seen the impact that UBS Athletics Kids Cup has created for children across schools. Every child deserves an opportunity to discover and showcase their talent, and becoming Co-owner felt like the natural next step because I truly believe in the vision we're building together."

"Our ambition is to reach one million children and inspire many more youngsters to embrace sport. I look forward to sharing my own experiences with the kids, teachers and schools, because the more children play, the greater the chance of creating future champions," he added, as quoted by the release.

Expanding Reach and Building a Sporting Culture

With Neeraj Chopra joining the initiative as Co-Owner, the programme now enters its next phase of growth with an ambition to reach one million children across India. Beyond introducing young people to sports, the initiative aims to encourage confidence, discipline and lifelong participation in sport, helping build a stronger sporting culture from the grassroots up.

The UBS Athletics Kids Cup has rapidly grown into one of India's leading grassroots sports programmes, creating opportunities for children to participate in fun, inclusive and accessible events. Nearly 50% all participants have been girls, underlining the initiative's focus on making sport accessible to every child. (ANI)