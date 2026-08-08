The Ladakh administration has announced a record Rs 1 crore prize pool for the 13th Ladakh Marathon. The world's highest marathon is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors, injecting an estimated Rs 40-47 crore into the local economy.

Record Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool for 13th Ladakh Marathon

The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has announced a record prize pool of Rs 1 crore for the 13th edition of the Ladakh Marathon, marking the largest cash award in the event's history. The enhanced prize purse is a testament to the Ladakh Marathon's remarkable growth into one of the world's premier high-altitude endurance events, and the Administration's continued commitment to its long-term success.

Since its inception in 2012, the Ladakh Marathon--the world's highest AIMS-certified marathon--has welcomed thousands of runners, families, and supporters to the region each year. The 2026 edition, scheduled from September 10 to 13, is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors, with participation from across the globe, according to a press release from Ladakh Marathon. This year, the event will welcome runners from 28 Indian States and 6 Union Territories, while international participants will represent all six inhabited continents, underlining the event's growing stature on the global endurance calendar.

Founder Applauds Administration's Support

"The announcement of the highest-ever prize pool by the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor and the UT Administration is a strong endorsement of the vision with which the Ladakh Marathon was conceived. It reflects the confidence they have placed in this event and its ability to position Ladakh among the world's leading destinations for endurance sport. We are deeply grateful for their continued support," said Chewang Motup Goba, Founder and Race Director, Ladakh Marathon.

Major Boost to Local Economy and Tourism

Beyond the race itself, the Ladakh Marathon has become a significant driver of the region's tourism economy. As thousands of visitors spend days and weeks immersing themselves in Ladakh's dramatic landscapes, renowned hospitality and vibrant cultural heritage, the event generates over 70,000 bed nights. With an average daily spend of US$60-70 on accommodation, food, shopping and regional travel, it is expected to inject US$4.2-4.9 million (Rs 40-47 crore) directly into the grassroots economy, creating opportunities for family-run guesthouses, local homestays, taxi operators, restaurants, traditional artisans and small businesses across the region.

Commitment to Global Stature and Responsible Tourism

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjit Rodrigues, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Tourism & Culture, UT Ladakh, said, "The Ladakh Marathon has emerged as a flagship sporting event for the Union Territory and a powerful platform for showcasing Ladakh's unique landscapes, culture, and hospitality to the world. The decision of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, UT Ladakh, to increase the prize pool to ₹1 crore reflects our commitment to strengthening the event's global stature, promoting sports tourism, and creating greater opportunity for athletes. We are confident that this landmark initiative will attract wider participation and further establish Ladakh as a leading destination for endurance sports and responsible tourism."

A Model for Sustainable Sporting in the Himalayas

The marathon has also emerged as a benchmark for sustainable sporting events in the Himalayas. Operating under a strict zero-single-use-plastic policy, it actively involves local schools and communities in environmental initiatives, including its unique PET bottle collection programme for junior race entries, reinforcing a shared commitment to protecting Ladakh's fragile mountain ecosystem.

The Ultimate High-Altitude Challenges

Alongside the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 11.2 km Run and 5 km Run for Fun, the event hosts two of the world's most demanding ultra-distance races--the 72 km Khardung La Challenge and the 122 km Silk Route Ultra. Together, they are expected to attract more than 500 ultra-runners, who will traverse the legendary Khardung La Pass at 17,618 feet (5,370 metres), making them among the toughest single-day endurance races anywhere in the world. (ANI)