Roundglass Hockey Academy's Gursewak Singh is selected for the Indian Junior Men's team for the Junior Asia Cup 2026 in China. The forward is part of an 18-member squad and his selection follows his progression through national camps and tours.

Roundglass Hockey Academy forward Gursewak Singh has been selected in the Indian Junior Men's squad for the Asian Hockey Federation's Junior Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Moqi, China, from August 30 to September 13. Gursewak is among the 18 players selected by Hockey India for the continental tournament, with defender Anmol Ekka named captain. The selection marks another important step in the young forward's progression through the Indian junior national setup, according to a press release from Roundglass Hockey Academy.

Journey to the Junior Squad

Gursewak first earned recognition in the national junior setup in 2024. He was named in Hockey India's 40-member core probable group for the Junior Men's National Coaching Camp in June 2024, following India's European tour in May. The tour saw the Indian Junior Men's team play five matches against Belgium, Germany and Dutch club side Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push.

His progress continued at the domestic level, where he has been a key performer for Roundglass Hockey Academy. Gursewak has also captained Roundglass Hockey Academy sides that have enjoyed success in national academy competitions, including scoring four goals in the semi-final of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023.

Gaining International Experience

In July 2026, Gursewak earned another opportunity with the Indian Junior Men's team when he was selected for the Indian Junior Men's Tour of Belgium 2026. The tour, held from July 5 to 18, featured matches against Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands and provided the forward with further international exposure.

Gursewak's selection follows a steady rise through the Roundglass Hockey Academy pathway and the Indian junior national setup. His latest call-up comes after the recent Belgium tour, which formed part of the team's build-up to the Men's Junior Asia Cup. The tournament will bring together the leading junior hockey teams from across Asia, with India looking to make a strong impression in Moqi. For Gursewak, the competition will provide another opportunity to gain experience at the continental level and continue his development on the international stage. (ANI)