SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith says the league is set to become the world’s second biggest after the IPL. With rising international stars and a strong debut season, SA20 aims to dominate the southern hemisphere cricket calendar.

The SA20 has grown rapidly since its launch, and last year's auction saw almost 600 players register from across the globe. This year's list of retained and pre-signed stars already boasts big names such as Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and England's Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.

Smith's big ambitions for SA20 League

"When we started, we were built up against the ILT20 and Big Bash, and we set ourselves big ambitions upfront. In the southern hemisphere window, we want to dominate, and we want to be the biggest league outside the IPL. Three years in, we've set the standard. Every decision we make is around making sure that we uphold those standards," Smith said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I expect there will be a top number of leagues that will elevate themselves in a calendar cycle, and that will be the priority for players, investors, and fans. Our ambitions are to remain right at the top of that alongside IPL," he added.

SA20 League's Auction to be held in September

The new season kicks off on December 26, with the auction in early September expected to set the tone for another blockbuster edition of South Africa's premier T20 league.

SA20 features six teams, each permitted a maximum of 6 retained or pre-signed players, comprising a maximum of three South African and three overseas players during the player retention window, which closed on 18 July.

Defending champions MI Cape Town get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener.

