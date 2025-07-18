The BCCI posted record revenue in FY 2023-24, with IPL contributing 59%. While IPL remains its financial backbone, untapped potential lies in commercialising domestic tournaments and expanding cricket’s reach through global league collaborations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has further strengthened its reputation as the richest cricket board in the world, according to the data published by Rediffusion.

According to the report by Hindu Business Line, citing data from Rediffusion, the BCCI generated a revenue of INR 9,741.7 crore in the Financial Year 2023-24. Out of which, the Indian Premier League has played a massive role in driving the financial growth of the Indian cricket board. The IPL has reportedly contributed INR 5,761 crore to the BCCI’s total revenue in FY 2023-24, accounting for approximately 59% of the board’s overall earnings.

Apart from generating massive revenue through the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also earned ₹378 crore from the Women’s Premier League, highlighting the growing commercial appeal and success of women’s cricket in India.

IPL: Golden Goose for the BCCI

The Indian Premier League was officially incepted in 2007, and the inaugural edition of the tournament was played in 2008. Since then, the IPL has emerged as the crowning jewel of Indian cricket, evolving into a multi-dollar brand driven by media rights and sponsorship deals.

According to Lloyd Mathias, a business strategist and independent director, the BCCI has laid the ‘golden goose’, which eventually transformed Indian cricket into a commercial powerhouse.

“BCCI in 2007 discovered a golden goose – the IPL, which is now a 100 per cent part of the BCCI. The tournament is the best, and media rights are constantly going up,” Mathias said as quoted by the Hindu Business Line

“IPL also ensures that players from Ranji Trophy-level get a playing field. IPL will continue to churn out profitability as it growing further,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Indian Premier League not only attracts players from the Indian domestic circuit but also serves as a global platform for international stars, further amplying the global outreach of the tournament, fostering intense competition, elevating the viewership, and further strengthening the league’s commercial success.

The success of the IPL over the last 18 years has not only transformed Indian cricket but also redefined the economics of the sport globally, making it a yardstick for other franchise-based leagues and a major contributor to the BCCI’s sustained dominance.

Commercialisation of domestic cricket tournaments

Though the Indian Premier League has undoubtedly become a source of revenue for the BCCI, the world’s richest cricket board has yet to tap into the commercial potential of its domestic tournaments, which still lack media coverage, sponsorship backing, and fan base that the IPL enjoys.

According to the report by Rediffusion, the BCCI has generated INR 361 crore from non-IPL media rights, which includes bilateral series and domestic tournaments, highlighting a stark contrast in revenue generation compared to the IPL.

According to Sandeep Goyal, Chief of Rediffusion, the BCCI can commercialise its domestic cricket to shore up non-IPL revenues.

“BCCI has immense potential to commercialise traditional formats like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, or CK Nayudu Trophy to shore up non-IPL revenues. Moreover, the board has close to ₹30,000 crore in reserves, which brings in about ₹1,000 crore a year in interest alone,” Sandeep said as quoted by Hindu Business Line.

“These revenues aren’t just sustainable—they are poised to grow 10–12 per cent annually, thanks to expanding sponsorships, media deals, and matchday earnings,” he added.

Popularisation of Cricket in Other Countries to Increase Revenue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has generated significant revenue through the Indian Premier League over the last several years. However, Lloyd Mathias stated that the board can further increase their revenue by popularizing cricket in other countries.

Mathias suggested that the BCCI should hold minority or equity stakes in other leagues around the world to expand its global influence and create new revenue streams.

Before Lloyd Mathias' suggestion to the BCCI, the Lancashire County Cricket Club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Daniel Gidney, reportedly suggested England and Wales Cricket Board provide The Hundred’s minority stake to the BCCI to attract Indian cricketers to participate in the tournament.

However, the IPL franchises have their presence in other leagues across the world, including the SA20 in South Africa, ILT20 in the UAE, Major League Cricket in the USA, and the Caribbean Premier League, enabling them to expand the IPL brand globally and tap into international fanbase and markets, and commercial opportunities.