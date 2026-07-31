Former England captain Michael Vaughan has commented on Stephen Fleming's appointment as the new Test coach. Vaughan questioned the timing of his start and warned that Fleming will face a different challenge with England, as he won't have a captain like MS Dhoni to run the team, unlike his successful tenure at CSK.

Former England captain turned commentator Michael Vaughan gave a reality check to newly appointed Test coach Stephen Fleming, who recently parted ways with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after an 18-year-long association with the franchise.

On Thursday, Fleming was officially announced as England’s new Test coach by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), replacing Brendon McCullum, who was sacked from the role while retaining his position as white-ball coach. Alongside the former New Zealand captain’s appointment as red-ball coach, the ECB brought back Joe Root as captain after Ben Stokes’ international retirement.

After over a decade and a half of coaching experience in franchise cricket, especially with Chennai Super Kings, where he enjoyed massive success alongside MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming now faces a vastly different challenge as he leads England's Test side, with Joe Root at the helm.

Also Read: Stephen Fleming named England Test coach, Joe Root returns as captain

Vaughan Questions Fleming’s Appointment

Following the ECB’s appointment of Stephen Fleming as England’s Test coach, former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan questioned the timing of his arrival, pointing out that the former CSK head coach should have taken over immediately for the upcoming Pakistan series rather than delaying his full takeover until the South Africa tour in December.

"Stephen Fleming is a good appointment as England's Test coach, but he should be in position for the start of the Pakistan series, rather than taking over fully for the South Africa tour in December." Vaughan wrote in his column at The Telegraph.

“It is about the small details, gaining experience of going to grounds such as Edgbaston, which hosts an Ashes Test, getting to know people involved in English cricket and fact-finding about our game by meeting the county coaches who can help him.

“These are the one-per-cent details England let slip during the Brendon McCullum years but are required to win major trophies," he added.

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Stephen Fleming’s coaching stint with the England Test side will begin after the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, with the former New Zealand captain officially taking charge ahead of the winter tour of South Africa in December. Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim head coach for the Pakistan series before Fleming assumes the role full-time.

‘England Don’t Have MS Dhoni as Captain’

Further speaking on the structural and leadership differences Fleming will encounter, Vaughan emphasised that England lack an influential leader in the mould of MS Dhoni to run the side. He added that Dhoni effectively ran the ship at CSK alongside Stephen Fleming, creating a collaborative environment that he will not find replicated with Joe Root in the English Test setup.

“Fleming is very well respected, renowned for being a very good manager and tactician. I've seen him at the IPL, and one of the problems he might discover in English cricket is that we do not have an MS Dhoni to be his captain," the former England captain wrote.

“Dhoni ran the ship at Chennai Super Kings, and Fleming had some really good backroom coaches as well. Eric Simons was a wonderful bowling coach for him, a master at getting the white ball to swing. His team was built around skill with the ball, not express pace.

“I wonder whether that is an indication that the skill side of bowling will come back into the England Test team rather than just out-and-out speed,” he added.

Stephen Fleming has never coached a national team across formats, as he spent his entire post-playing coaching career exclusively with Melbourne Stars (2015 to 2019) and Chennai Super Kings (2009 to 2026), before accepting the international red-ball role with England.

Also Read: MS Dhoni to Become the Next Head Coach of CSK? R Ashwin Weighs In on the Possibility