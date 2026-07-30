Indian middle-order veteran Ajinkya Rahane has retired from international cricket, ending an era post-Kohli and Rohit. Known for his patient batsmanship and calm leadership, he scored over 8,400 runs and had a stellar overseas Test record.

After retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara last year, Indian middle-order batting veteran Ajinkya Rahane also called time on his international career, officially ending an era of Indian batting that raised a generation of millions in 2010s decade, picking up from where legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman had left.

In an era that was dominated by larger-than-life superstars like Rohit and Virat (now lovingly referred as 'Ro-Ko) and India's 'trophy collector' skipper MS Dhoni in terms of performances and headlines, Rahane put on a memorable grind with the bat for years, quietly steering the newer generation of Indian cricket in a positive direction by setting an example with his patient, but long-term rewarding batsmanship and calm, composed and unflinchingly positive leadership.

Rahane's international career in numbers

In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50. In ODIs, he featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29. In 195 international matches, he has scored 8,414 runs in 251 innings at an average of 35.95, with 15 centuries and 51 fifties, with best score of 188.

A gritty Test batter overseas

Away from home in tough SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) and Carribbean conditions, Rahane was often India's biggest crisis manager. He is India's sixth-most successful batter in SENA+West Indies conditions in Tests, with 2,928 runs in 46 Tests and 83 innings at an average of 38.52, with six centuries and 16 fifties in 82 innings, with best score of 147.

After Sachin (6,077 runs in 73 Tests) and Virat (4,434 runs in 57 Tests), Rahane is India's third-most successful middle-order batter in terms of runs.

Eight of Rahane's 12 Test tons came away from home, with four of them in SENA conditions. Despite not touching the levels of dominances that players above him like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid etc., did in terms of statistics, numbers do not truly do Rahane justice as he would often find himself batting in toughest match conditions, pitches and against some of the toughest bowlers of his era.

Some of Rahane's stand out moments in whites in overseas conditions are:

A double of 51 and 96* against South Africa at Durban in 2013 in only his third Test, with pacer Dale Steyn being the hell-raiser with a nine-wicket haul. In the second innings, India skittled out for 223 with no other batter than Rahane crossing touching 40-run mark. India lost the match by 10 wickets.

A knock of 103 at Lord's during a 2014 Test match win against England

A sensational 147 at Melbourne against Australia in 2014 that kept India in hunt after pillage from Australian top-order in the first innings. India went on to draw the match, with Rahane scoring 48 in the second innings.

A flashy 118 against New Zealand at Wellington in 2014 which gave India a massive chance at winning the Test match before Brendon McCullum's triple ton tired out Indian bowlers who settled for a draw.

A resillient 112 at Melbourne in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2020-21) at Melbourne, days after India slipped to an embarassing loss at Adelaide after being skittled out for just 36 runs. This century is perhaps Rahane's most iconic Test knock as it sealed the Test match and started the turnaround for India in the series.

Instrumental in India's home Test dominance

From 2012-13 to 2024, Team India did not lose even a single series at home, as they played their own version of World Cup at home, with each team taking their turns at getting knocked out. Winning a Test in India in this period was a matter of celebration and Rahane had a big role to play in it, scoring 4,795 runs in 79 Tests and 134 innings at an average of 39.30, with 12 centuries and 24 fifties and best score of 188. He was India's third-highest run-getter at home in their unbeaten-at-home era.

Rahane at ICC white-ball events

Despite his fine numbers in red-ball cricket, Rahane did not get a lot of white-ball tournaments to play in. In his solitary 50-over WC appearance in 2015, he made 208 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.66, with a half-century and best score of 79 against South Africa, playing his part in India's semifinal run.

In India's 2014 T20 World Cup (runners-up) and 2016 T20 World Cup (semifinalists finish), Rahane played in four matches, scoring 94 runs in four innings at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 105.61, with best score of 40 against West Indies in 2016 edition semifinals.

A reliable batting partner for Virat Kohli

As Virat Kohli established himself as the most dominant Test skipper of modern era, his most reliable soldier at the non-striker's end was Rahane. They are India's fifth-most productive Test pair, scoring 3,661 runs in 67 innings at an average of 56.32, with 10 century stands and 17 half-century stands, including a massive 365 run stand against New Zealand in 2016, which is the fifth-highest partnership by an Indian pair in Tests and the best one for fourth wicket by an Indian duo.

A leader par excellence

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches. His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

With the team encoutering demons after being dismissed for 36 runs in the first Adelaide Test, Rahane picked up the team's morale piece-by-piece.

With the team's dugout converted into a hospital ward due to a mounting number of injuries, Rahane's inspirational and positive leadership and his faith in youngsters like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant won India one of the most fiercely contested Test series ever. Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and a win against Afghanistan at home in 2018.

(ANI)