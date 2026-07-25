England’s talismanic batter Joe Root is reportedly set to return as Test captain after the retirement of Ben Stokes from international cricket. Root, who captained England in Tests from 2017 to 2022, is being viewed as the front-runner to steer the side through a transition phase.

After Stokes’ retirement from international cricket, England's Test side was left with an immediate vacuum at the helm, forcing the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to urgently seek a reliable leader to navigate a critical transitional phase. With crucial Test assignments coming up, Joe Root’s potential reinstatement has emerged as a practical short-term solution.

However, does bringing back England's former captain make sense? Here are four reasons why the move could benefit the Three Lions.