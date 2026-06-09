England captain Ben Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson are under investigation after breaking a team curfew at a London nightclub following a Test win. The celebration turned controversial after a brawl, leading to an ECB security guard's injury and putting Stokes' Test captaincy under serious scrutiny.

England Test captain Ben Stokes, alongside his teammate Gus Atkinson, has landed in big trouble following an alleged breach of team protocols involving an incident at a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday, June 8, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

England won the opening match of the three-match Test series by 115 runs against New Zealand at Lord’s in London. Following a commanding victory, wherein English pacers Ollie Robinson and Gus Aktinson delivered stellar performances to dismantle the visitors’ batting line-up, the team's celebrations have been overshadowed by this off-field controversy.

After the victory, Stokes and Aktinson headed to a London venue, reportedly the Rex Rooms on King's Road, to celebrate the Lord’s Test win. However, things took an unexpected turn after the two were embroiled in a brawl involving individuals connected to the Saracens rugby club, who were hosting an end-of-season party at the same venue.

Also Read: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson under ECB scanner for nightclub protocol breach

How Stokes and Aktinson Landed in Trouble?

England Test captain Ben Stokes and pacer Gus Aktinson, who took a five-wicket haul in the second innings against New Zealand, went to a nightclub to celebrate the team’s victory at Lord’s. The duo reportedly checked in at the Rex Rooms on Kings Road when they were subjected to o a team-imposed midnight curfew, a strict protocol imposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to curb disciplinary issues that had previously plagued the squad.

What should’ve been a celebration of the team's dominant performance at Lord's turned into controversy after Stokes and Aktinson encountered individuals connected to the Saracens rugby club, who were also present at the Rex Rooms on King's Road.

It was reported that one of the members from Saracens rugby club threw a punch, which was intended for Gus Aktinson, but it connected instead with an ECB security guard who was accompanying the England players. The staff member required stitches for the injuries sustained during the incident.

Scroll to load tweet…

Though ECB was adamant that Ben Stokes and Gus Aktinson were ‘not aggressors’ in the London nightclub incident, the breach of curfew protocol by the board has put both their participation in the second Test against New Zealand under scrutiny.

The ECB launched the investigation into the incident immediately after being alerted of the altercation, referring the matter to the Cricket Regulator, the sport’s independent disciplinary body. This move highlights the severity with which the board is treating the breach. The breach of curfew protocol is something that the board is expected to take very seriously, as it undermines the new disciplinary framework established to prevent off-field controversies.

Will Ben Stokes Lose his Test Captaincy?

Following the incident at Rex Rooms on Kings Road and the breach of curfew protocol imposed by ECB, Ben Stokes’ future as England’s Test captain has been thrown into uncertainty, as the investigation by the independent Cricket Regulator proceeds.

Even though the board has confirmed that Stokes and his teammate Gus Aktinson were not the instigators of the incident at the London nightclub, the mere fact of their presence at a venue during a restricted period represents a blatant disregard for the team's disciplinary mandates. The curfew protocols were imposed to prevent the England players from off-field distractions, which grabbed the headlines during a difficult Ashes tour of Australia earlier this year.

The drinking culture and unprofessionalism surfaced following reports of players spending late nights at bars and missing team commitments. With another controversy regarding the breach of curfew protocol, the ECB is expected to take decisive action to enforce its newly established zero-tolerance disciplinary framework, which includes handing down suspensions and formally re-evaluating Ben Stokes' suitability to continue as the team's Test captain.

Since the London nightclub incident is under the investigations of the ECB and Cricket Regulator, Ben Stokes may not take the field as captain in England’s second Test against New Zealand at the Oval, if the independent disciplinary body recommends suspension for a breach of curfew protocol, forcing the board to prioritize their new zero-tolerance policy over team continuity.

In case Ben Stokes is suspended from captaining England at the Oval, Harry Brook will take over the leadership duties, elevating from his role as Test vice-captain to stand-in skipper for the match.

Also Read: WTC 2025-27: New Zealand slip to 4th after 115-run loss to England