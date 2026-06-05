Following a record-breaking IPL 2026 season, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise was discussed in the Lord’s commentary box during the England-New Zealand Test. After an India A call-up, he is now reportedly in contention for a senior India debut, aligning with India’s T20 plans.

Though IPL 2026 is over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s name continues to buzz around the cricketing world, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation’s explosive performance was among the topics of discussion during the 1st Test of the three-match series between England and New Zealand at Lord’s in London on Thursday, June 4.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The opening day of the Test series witnessed the pacers dominating the proceedings, leaving batters scrambling for survival under the overcast skies. After the Kye Jamieson-led bowling attack helped New Zealand to bundle out England for 140 in 39.4 overs, before Ollie Robinson dismantled the visitors’ batting line-up, reducing them to 61/6 in 19.2 overs at Day 1 stumps.

Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith were batting on 31 and 6, respectively, and New Zealand were trailing by 79 runs against England’s first-innings total of 140. The Three Lions are in the driver’s seat heading into Day 2 of the Lord’s, but the narrative on the opening day was dominated by a mix of high-quality seam bowling and, somewhat unexpectedly, the ongoing debate surrounding the teenage Indian prodigy.

Also Read: T20 Mumbai League 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Poor Form Continues as His T20I Captaincy Exit Looms

Sooryavanshi’s Name Enters Lord’s Commentary Box

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s performance in IPL 2026 was so phenomenal and transformative that it transcended the T20 format, becoming a primary topic of discussion even amidst the high-pressure environment of the Lord’s Test.

During a rain-interrupted session of the opening day’s play, the esteemed commentary panel of Simon Doull, Ian Ward, and Nasser Hussain took a detour from the England-New Zealand to marvel at the 15-year-old’s historic campaign. Doull, clearly fascinated by the youngster’s ability to dominate bowling attacks, remarked that he ‘can’t be far away’ from breaking into the international setup.

“He can't be far away. He can't be far away. It's phenomenal, watching that. Leading run-scorer in the tournament. I don't know how many awards he got in the backend of the competition,” a former New Zealand pacer said.

“But it's phenomenal for a 15-year-old kid. It was great to watch. I don't know who they will replace, but they have to find room for him somewhere,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a record-breaking IPL season, while emerging as the highest run-getter with 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches. Sooryavanshi also took home five major individual honours, including the Orange Cap, MVP, Super Striker, and Most Sixes of the season, highlighting his dominance in the season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Earn Maiden India Call-Up

During the IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received an India A call-up for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting on June 6. He is expected to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma in the opening match against hosts Sri Lanka in Dambulla on June 9.

Before the 15-year-old’s likely India A debut, Sooryavanshi is also being heavily discussed by national selectors for a potential senior team call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is reportedly considering the possibility of including the young prodigy in the senior T20I squad.

Sooryavanshi’s potential fast-track into the India squad appears to be the selection committee’s transition plan in the shortest format of the game at the international level, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup and LA Olympics in 2028, two crucial milestones that could define the next generation of Indian cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played for Team India at the U19 level, especially the U19 World Cup, where he led India to their sixth title in 2026, delivering a record-breaking 175-run knock in the final against England and earning the Player of the Tournament award.

Also Read: My focus is fully on red-ball cricket: Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Test