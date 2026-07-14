Team India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has reportedly sought to leave his position after his contract ends, citing family reasons and an overlap in coaching duties. This move, pending approval from head coach Gautam Gambhir, comes during a period of poor team performance and has led to widespread social media speculation.

Team India management appears to be in a state of transition, as assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has reportedly sought to exit following the conclusion of the existing contract, which will end on July 19.

The former Netherlands cricketer was appointed as India’s assistant coach on head coach Gautam Gambhir’s recommendation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2024. Having worked closely with Gambhir during their tenure at the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, ten Doeschate’s move to the national setup was seen as a key strategic appointment for the team’s development.

However, despite this long professional rapport, Ryan ten Doeschate decided to move on from Team India’s coaching setup, with the final approval now resting with Gautam Gambhir, who holds the power to either accept the request or potentially urge him to reconsider.

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Why Ryan ten Doeschate Chooses To Leave Team India?

There has been no formal or official confirmation from the BCCI or Ryan ten Doeschate about the specifics of his departure, as Team India’s three-match ODI series against England is underway and will conclude on July 19 at Lord’s.

According to the report by Cricbuzz, the former Netherlands batter aspires to prioritise his family life, specifically seeking more time with his three young sons in London. The gruelling schedule and extended periods away from home associated with his role as assistant coach have become increasingly difficult to balance with his personal commitments.

Additionally, Ryan ten Doeschate’s core area of expertise is fielding, and since T Dilip has already been tasked with a role as a fielding coach, it has created an overlap in responsibilities. While ten Doeschate has significantly contributed to tactical planning and player development under Gambhir, this functional overlap has limited his direct involvement in his primary area of specialty during team preparations

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Ryan ten Doeschate’s decision to step away from his coaching duties with Team India comes amid a challenging period for the national side, which has recently suffered a series of disappointing results in the shortest format. Following their T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, the team has endured a difficult run, including a 0-2 series whitewash against Ireland and a 0-4 series defeat to England.

As an assistant coach, Team India won the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, and T20 World Cup, but also endured a tough run in Tests, including a series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand and South Africa at home, and relinquishing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia.

‘Sacrificial Goat’: Social Media Reacts to Ten Doeschate’s Reported Exit

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate’s reported exit from his role following the conclusion of his existing contract has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing a wide array of reactions that reflect the current instability surrounding the team management.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions to Ryan ten Doeschate's reported exit. While some described it as the end of a ‘brief but crucial chapter’ and wished him well, others questioned his role within the team. Several users speculated that he had become a ‘sacrificial goat’ for India's poor performances in Tests and the recent T20I series against Ireland and England.

However, many questioned whether the reported exit was truly voluntary, with some suggesting it was a ‘polite way’ of asking him to resign. Some section of fans turned their criticism towards Gautam Gambhir, arguing that the deeper issues lay with the head coach rather than his assistant.

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It remains to be seen whether head coach Gautam Gambhir will accept the resignation or attempt to persuade his long-time associate to stay, as the team prepares for the final ODI at Lord’s on July 19.

With the recent struggles in T20Is, Team India is under intense scrutiny, and the management's next moves regarding the coaching staff could signal a wider restructuring.

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