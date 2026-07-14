Argentina and England meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, reigniting their historic rivalry. Zee 5 expert Robbie Fowler predicts a tight contest where the midfield battle and player mentality will be the deciding factors.

Argentina and England will add another chapter to one of football's most iconic rivalries when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, with a place in the final on the line. From Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' to David Beckham's redemption and countless unforgettable moments, this fixture has consistently delivered high drama on the world's biggest stage.

Reigning champions Argentina arrive after overcoming Switzerland, with Lionel Messi continuing to inspire alongside a midfield featuring Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul. England, under Thomas Tuchel, have impressed with their tactical discipline, led by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, as they chase their first World Cup final since 1966, according to a press release from Zee 5.

Robbie Fowler on a Rivalry Steeped in History

Zee 5 expert Robbie Fowler believes the occasion transcends football, with history and pressure making it one of the sport's defining contests. He said, "I think this is one of football's iconic rivalries. It's built not only on football and World Cup history but also on the broader history between the two nations. There have been so many unforgettable moments: the Maradona goal, David Beckham's sending off, Beckham's penalty, and, of course, the backdrop of the Falklands conflict. All of that adds another layer to what is already a huge football fixture. Every player knows this is an opportunity to become part of football history."

The Decisive Midfield Battle

Fowler believes the battle in midfield will be decisive and said, "England need to stay compact and avoid dropping too deep because that only invites pressure. Argentina will look to dominate possession through midfield and create overloads between the lines, so England have to be disciplined defensively. Ultimately, whichever side wins the midfield battle without sacrificing its defensive structure will control the game."

Mentality: The Ultimate Differentiator

While individual brilliance can decide matches, Fowler believes mentality often separates champions from contenders and said, "The best teams stick to their game plan. They don't panic, even if they fall behind. They trust the process and continue making good decisions under pressure. At this stage of the tournament, the technical difference between the remaining teams is very small. In matches like these, mentality can be the deciding factor."

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With Argentina chasing back-to-back World Cup titles and England seeking their first appearance in a World Cup final in 60 years, Fowler expects composure, tactical discipline and control of midfield to decide which nation takes the next step towards lifting football's biggest prize.