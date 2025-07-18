Dinesh Karthik reveals Cheteshwar Pujara's look-alike during the Test series between England and India. The doppelganger, Alex Noble, is a sports journalist covering the series, while Pujara himself has been commentating.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter turned commentator Dinesh Karthik has revealed Cheteshwar Pujara’s doppelganger amid the ongoing Test series between England and India.

After the three Tests, with England leading 2-1 against India in the five-match series, the contest is heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23. Team India lost the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before bouncing back to clinch a historic victory by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

However, the visitors' momentum was short-lived as the Ben Stokes-led England fought back to win the third Test by a thrilling 22 runs, putting Shubman Gill’s side under pressure heading into the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford, the venue that has not been kind to Team India for 88 years, from 1936 to 2014.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Doppelganger Revealed!

Amid the intense build-up to the fourth Test, Dinesh Karthik, who is part of the Sky Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Test series, shared a lighthearted moment on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karthik revealed Cheteshwar Pujara’s doppelganger, who also featured in the video.

Along with the video, the former India cricketer said, “What I'm going to show you right now is one cricketer and another person who looks so similar, from a completely different part of the globe. Let me show you all. This is Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian cricketer, and a man who's into broadcasting recently, and have a look at this, this is Alex Noble."

Cheteshwar Pujara is also part of the commentary panel of Sony Sports for the ongoing Test series between India and England. It is his second stint as a commentator after his commentary duties for Star Sports for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Alex Noble, on the other hand, is a Sports Journalist working for BBC Sport and is also covering the ongoing Test Series.

Cheteshwar Pujara not in the scheme of things for India Test setup

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has not been part of the India Test setup since the World Test Championship Final defeat against Australia in 2023. Pujara’s Inconsistent performances for a couple of years led selectors to drop him from the squad, and he was not picked for the Test series against West Indies, South Africa, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia.

Pujara has been India’s mainstay in Test cricket for over a decade and was considered a perfect successor to Rahul Dravid. The veteran Indian batter made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to cement his place in the team.

However, for a couple of years from 2021 to 2023, Pujara struggled with consistency, failing to convert his starts into big scores, which eventually led to his exclusion from the squad as the selectors and team management looked to transition to a younger core in the red-ball setup. Despite grinding out in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy over the last couple of seasons, Cheteshwar Pujara has been unable to break back into the national side.

In Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara has amassed 7195 runs, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties, at an average of 43.60 in 103 matches.