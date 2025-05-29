Cheteshwar Pujara says the England tour will define India’s next-gen under Shubman Gill. With just 3 series wins in England in 100 years, it’s a big challenge and a golden chance to set new benchmarks.

As the Indian Test team gears up for its high-stakes tour of England, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes the series will be a defining moment for the next generation of Indian cricket.

Speaking as part of Sony Sports' latest campaign, 'Naya India, Dhakad India', Pujara underlined the historical significance and the immense challenge that the India-England rivalry poses, particularly on English soil.

"The India-England Test series has always been a true measure of a team's grit and adaptability," Pujara said.

"In the last 100 years, India has managed to win only 3 out of 19 series played on English soil, which highlights just how challenging this contest has been for us," he added.

Pujara believes Shubman Gill-led India squad to set new benchmarks

India's record in England reflects the demanding conditions and tactical complexities of Test cricket in that part of the world, something that even the strongest Indian sides of the past have struggled with but Pujara believes the current squad, led by a young and promising captain in Shubman Gill, has the potential to script a new chapter.

"With a young and dynamic squad, this tour represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket," he noted.

"I look forward to witnessing how this group rises to the occasion and sets new benchmarks for future generations," he said.

The upcoming series will also mark Shubman Gill's debut as Test captain. Gill, who has emerged as one of India's brightest prospects across formats, will face a stern test of leadership against an England side known for its aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

No Rohit and Kohli on England Test tour

The series against England will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

