ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jofra Archer drew inspiration from Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving moment at Lord's to deliver a match-winning spell against India, as Ben Stokes revealed after England's thrilling 22-run win.

ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: On a Monday morning in London, nostalgia met brilliance. In a moment where gut instinct, passion, and history collided, Jofra Archer delivered a spell that turned the tide of a gritty, low-scoring Test against India — all thanks to an unlikely, yet iconic, source of inspiration: Sourav Ganguly’s shirt-waving celebration at the Lord’s balcony, 23 years ago.

It’s a memory seared into the fabric of Indian cricket — that July day in 2002 when India pulled off a miraculous run chase in the NatWest Trophy final, and Ganguly, shirtless and ecstatic, twirled his jersey in defiance and jubilation. That moment has crossed generations, etched itself into cricketing folklore, and, as it turns out, into the psyche of England pacer Jofra Archer.

England captain Ben Stokes had nudged Archer that morning:

You know what today is, don't you?" Archer replied, referencing “the highlights package of India knocking off 300-odd back in the day with Ganguly (waving shirt).

He (Archer) thought that was the World Cup final. He thought that was six years today,” Stokes chuckled after the game, recalling the candid moment with Archer in the dressing room.

The confusion was classic Jofra — mixing up the dates of England's 2019 World Cup win and the 2002 NatWest final. But the sentiment was spot on.

I was like, no…that World Cup that we won? He was like, 'oh that one'. He's an absolute beauty, that boy. I just had the feeling today and that Rishabh Pant wicket was massive in a low run chase,” Stokes said.

Archer’s Spell, Stokes’ Instinct

The contest was hanging by a thread. India needed a sliver of momentum to turn the match on its head. But Archer, driven by that “shirtless” inspiration, crushed hopes with a peach to dismiss the dangerous Pant, followed by a sharp return catch to send back Washington Sundar. India fell short by 22 runs — heartbreakingly close.

Stokes admitted it was a gut call to back Archer that morning.

We knew that turning up this morning was genuinely the reason why we went with me and Jof. It felt right in my tummy that Jof was gonna do something this morning to break the game open.

And break it open he did.

Gut feel doesn't always work but those two wickets he got this morning obviously swung the game massively in our favour,” the skipper added.

Beyond the Pain Barrier

Stokes, as ever, was more than just a leader — he was the engine that kept England ticking. In his first Test back after an injury layoff, he bowled marathon spells — 9.2 and 10 overs — and kept India under the pump when it mattered most.

I'll be absolutely sound for Manchester. It's a big break. Obviously, I was pretty tired after Headingley. But, yeah, after we walked off the field there, sort of a whole new level of tiredness hit,” he reassured.

But beyond the overs, there was mental fatigue too — the kind that doesn’t show up in stats or match reports.

It's obviously different when you're... I've been in games like that before, not as a captain, where I've been given the ball to run in and try to bowl the team to victory,” he reflected.

But then now, adding on the decision making around bowling changes, field placings, how I feel we're gonna get this win… it shouldn’t be underestimated how the emotional and mental tiredness does also get you as well.

Banter, Not Battle: Stokes on Sledging

No India-England Test is complete without a little spice. And this match served it up generously — heated words, intense stares, moments that teetered on the edge of boiling over.

But Stokes, ever the pragmatist, downplayed it.

I think in a big series like this there was always going to be a moment where the two teams were going to clash. I'm all for it as long as it does not cross the line,” he said.

If you think about it, it's 22 people out there playing for their country. The highest honour you can have in our sport. So, you can understand that sometimes emotions and tensions can get quite high," he added.

And as for bruised egos?

...I don't think anyone in the Indian dressing room or anyone in the English dressing room is going to cry themselves to sleep over what was said or done out there," he remarked. “It wasn't really boiling up...it just happened, but it adds to the spectacle of England vs India, doesn't it?

Old Memories, New Heroes

It’s fitting, perhaps poetic, that the ghosts of Lord’s 2002 played a small part in shaping the script of Lord’s 2025.

That balcony moment — raw, unscripted, and unforgettable — still echoes in the minds of players today. Even those like Archer, who weren't even in their teens when Ganguly made his rebellious gesture, draw strength from it.

On this day, England didn’t just win a Test. They channelled a moment of cricketing history, fused it with intuition, and turned it into something memorable once again — reminding us that in sport, legends don’t just inspire fans. They inspire future match-winners.

And somewhere in Kolkata, Ganguly must have smiled.