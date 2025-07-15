Image Credit : Getty

Team India had a ‘so close yet so far’ moment with their heartbreaking 22-run defeat to England in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord’s in London on Monday, July 14.

With a 193-run target, Team India failed to chase it down as they were bundled out for 170 in 74.5 overs on the final day of the Lord’s Test. England managed to seal a dramatic victory in the final session despite strong resistance and valiance from Ravindra Jadeja amid the visitors’ batting collapse. With the Lord’s Test defeat, India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 key takeaways from India’s defeat in the Lord’s Test: