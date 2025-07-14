ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61 not out went in vain as England edged past India by 22 runs in a dramatic Lord's Test, showcasing the enduring magic of red-ball cricket.

In the golden light of a London afternoon, Lord’s turned into a cauldron of emotion and edge-of-the-seat tension. The scoreboard said defeat for India — by 22 runs — but it was the kind of heartbreak that earns respect, not ridicule. In a match that had everything — pace, precision, pain, and perseverance — India went down fighting in the third Test of the five-match series, now trailing 1-2.

At one stage, the result looked inevitable. India were 112 for eight, chasing 193. But then came a fightback — improbable, dogged, and quietly heroic — led by Ravindra Jadeja, who stood like a lone warrior amidst the ruins.

His unbeaten 61 off 181 balls wasn’t flashy. It was survival cricket — forward defence after forward defence, punctuated with the occasional push, prod or flick. And as he stitched together desperate, stoic partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Lord’s began to hold its breath. Could this really be happening?

The Archer-Stokes Show: England’s Firepower Unleashed

This was a Test where England's pace battery truly came alive. Jofra Archer, playing his first Test in more than four years, looked every bit the match-winner England had long missed. With a spell of sustained hostility, he removed two of India’s biggest hopes — Pant and Sundar — and ended with 3/55. He didn't just take wickets. He bowled with venom, breaking stumps and spirits alike.

Ben Stokes, who always seems to find another level when the situation demands, delivered a nine-over spell of unrelenting energy and emotion. His 3/48 included the critical wicket of KL Rahul, India’s best batter on the day. Stokes bowled from the Nursery End with all his heart, bending his back, snarling through pain, and dragging England forward. He bowled like a man possessed, channeling the ghost of Headingley 2019, this time with the ball, not the bat.

Brydon Carse chipped in with 2/30, and Chris Woakes had his moment too — dismissing Nitish Reddy with a peach at the stroke of lunch, a blow that seemed to put the final nail in India’s coffin.

But that was the thing about this Test. The coffin never quite shut.

Pant’s Pain, Rahul’s Promise, and the Turning Point

At 58 for four overnight, India needed a steady morning. Instead, they got a storm. The pitch had become a fifth-day nightmare — uneven bounce, plenty of seam, and just enough variable pace to keep everyone guessing.

Rishabh Pant, nursing an injured index finger from day one, braved the pain to come out at No. 6. And for a few fleeting minutes, he looked like he might produce a miracle. A flick here, a one-handed drive there — vintage Pant. But the pain was visible. Every time the ball climbed up his bat, he winced. Then Archer bowled that ball — fast, straight, and deadly. Pant’s off-stump went cartwheeling, and Archer gave him a send-off that was part adrenaline, part theatre.

KL Rahul had held his end, facing 58 balls for a calm 39. But just as Pant’s dismissal sunk in, Stokes produced a brute — one that jagged back sharply and struck Rahul in front. The umpire gave it not out, but DRS painted a different picture. Stokes roared, Rahul trudged off, and India's chase looked all but doomed.

Washington Sundar followed soon after — caught and bowled by Archer for a duck. Nitish Reddy edged to the keeper right before lunch. In the space of 18 balls, India’s hopes crumbled.

Jadeja’s Lone Stand: A Tale of Grit, Not Glory

It was supposed to be a footnote — India’s last recognised batter surrounded by tailenders. But Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas.

This wasn’t the flamboyant Jadeja of IPL or the flamboyance of his sword celebration. This was the stoic fighter — digging in, blocking, surviving. With every minute, he was rewriting the narrative. Every over survived added to the tension, not just on the field but in every home and pub screen watching across continents.

His fifty — fourth in as many innings — came in absolute silence, no celebration. Just a brief raise of the bat and back to work. He knew it wasn’t done.

Siraj, Bumrah, and the Art of Defiance from the Tail

Jasprit Bumrah isn’t a batter. But he has belief. His 5 off 54 balls wasn’t about runs, it was about presence. He absorbed everything Archer, Stokes and Carse threw at him. Together with Jadeja, he added 45 — every run inching India closer, every over building hope.

Then came Siraj, the No. 11 who never backs down. With 30 balls of fight and footwork, Siraj defended with pride. He played for Jadeja, for India, for a miracle.

But cricket can be cruel. Trying to block a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, Siraj’s defensive prod rolled back onto the stumps. His reaction — falling to his knees, head down — said everything.

Jadeja stood still, bat in hand, soaking in the heartbreak.

A Crowd, A Classic, and the Magic of Test Cricket at Lord’s

For five days, Lord’s had been full. Monday was no different. Indian and English fans queued up from early morning. Every seat filled. Every cheer, groan, and clap part of a collective Test match heartbeat.

As Siraj walked off and England celebrated, there was applause. Not just for the winners, but for the contest. For the underdogs. For Jadeja.

Ben Stokes hugged his teammates. Archer smiled — battle-worn and triumphant. And Jadeja, alone at the crease, looked towards the dressing room — not beaten, just done.

England vs India: What Now?

The fourth Test starts on July 23 in Manchester. India trail 1-2. There are questions about the middle-order, about temperament, about resilience. But there are also answers — about character, fight, and the soul of this Indian team.

They didn’t win. But they didn’t walk away either.

They stayed. They fought. And they reminded us all why Test cricket still matters.

In an age of T20 blitz and viral shorts, Lord’s gave us a five-day epic. It gave us heartbreak. But above all, it gave us belief.

Test cricket, for all its flaws and fragility, is still the greatest drama in sport. And at Lord’s, it just played out another unforgettable chapter.