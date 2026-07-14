PV Sindhu and the mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto moved to the second round of the Japan Open with easy wins. Other Indian pairs, including Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, faced opening-round exits.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the second round of the Japan Open after registering straight-game victories in their respective opening-round matches at the BWF Super 750 tournament here on Tuesday.

The 2019 BWF Champion defeated Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching 21-14, 21-11 in just 36 minutes to make a confident start to her campaign, according to a press release.

Dhruv and Tanisha also progressed with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Julie Macpherson.

Setbacks for Other Indian Pairs

However, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde bowed out in the mixed doubles after losing 11-21, 10-21 to top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun fought back to win the second game before going down 13-21, 21-17, 7-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also exited in the opening round after retiring against Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard following the first game due to Satwik's recurring shoulder injury.

Results (Round 1)

Women's Singles: P V Sindhu bt Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia) 21-14, 21-11.

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto bt Alexander Dunn/Julie Macpherson (Scotland) 21-16, 21-14.

Mixed Doubles: Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (China) bt Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde 21-11, 21-10.

Men's Doubles: Daniel Lundgaard/Mads Vestergaard (Denmark) bt Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-19 (retired).

Men's Doubles: Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan (Chinese Taipei) bt Hariharan Amsakarunan/M.R. Arjun 21-13, 17-21, 21-7.

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