Team India's 'The Wall,' Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay, is walking right in his father's footsteps. When the India U-19 team was in a tough spot against Sri Lanka, Anvay stepped up with a solid 87 runs to rescue them. This was also his first half-century in his U-19 career.

Team India's former captain and legendary batter, Rahul Dravid, is famously known as 'The Wall' in the cricket world. For decades, Rahul Dravid stood like a wall on the pitch, saving Team India from difficult situations countless times. Now, it seems his younger son, Anvay Dravid, is following the same path and is emerging as the new 'Wall' for the India Under-19 cricket team.

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In the second ODI against Sri Lanka Under-19, Anvay Dravid came to the crease when the team was in trouble and caught everyone's attention with a brilliant half-century. Playing the best innings of his Under-19 career so far, Anvay rescued the Indian team from a tough situation.

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Anvay Dravid Smashes a Superb Half-Century

In the second Under-19 ODI between India and Sri Lanka happening in Hambantota, India won the toss and decided to bat first. The team was in deep trouble, losing 4 key wickets for just 81 runs in 18.1 overs. At this critical moment, Anvay Dravid, batting at number five, came in and scored a classy half-century.

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Anvay reached his fifty in just 47 balls, hitting 4 boundaries and a six. This was his first-ever half-century in Under-19 cricket. However, Anvay couldn't convert his fifty into a century. He eventually got out after playing a fantastic innings of 87 runs from just 67 balls, which included 9 boundaries and a towering six. This is now his highest individual score in U-19 cricket.

Anvay's Century Partnership with Arjun

When the team was struggling after losing key wickets, Anvay Dravid and Arjun Rajput put together a brilliant century partnership for the fifth wicket, becoming the team's saviours. The pair added a valuable 144 runs. They took the team's score from 81/4 to 226/5, successfully saving them from an early collapse. Arjun Rajput was run out after scoring 76 runs. In the end, the India Under-19 team was all out for 285 runs.

A Comeback after a Disappointing Debut

Anvay Dravid had made his debut for the India Under-19 team in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. However, he couldn't create any magic in his first match, getting out for just 14 runs. But with this half-century in the second match, Anvay has truly shown his potential and announced his arrival on the scene.

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