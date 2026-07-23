Abhinav Bindra and Shikhar Dhawan commented on the NEET protests, urging for a better education system and patience respectively. PM Modi promised fast-track courts for the guilty as student demonstrations continued in Delhi.

Bindra calls for unity, stronger education system

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Thursday weighed in on the ongoing NEET paper leaks protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, urging the need for a stronger education system and asserting that the issue rises above political differences. He stressed that a system built on trust, merit and opportunity is essential for safeguarding the future of India's youth.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths. I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come, " Bindra wrote in an X post. I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 23, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan urges patience, faith in institutions

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan called for patience and faith amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protest and said the aspirations of the youth must be understood while urging patience and faith in the country's institutions and government. He stressed that every challenge can be overcome with patience and expressed confidence in India's continued progress.

"Our youth are the future of our country. It is important to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to have patience during difficult times and maintain faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge comes from patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to move forward in the future," Dhawan wrote in an Instagram post.

PM Modi assures swift action, fast-track courts

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued his first response to the ongoing agitation, emphasising the importance of the youth's future and announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary steps.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Widespread protests continue in Delhi

Meanwhile, widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP, the RSS, and the Delhi Police. As the demonstration escalated, several protesters attempted to block moving traffic, with some allegedly throwing water bottles onto the road. Others lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions. (ANI)