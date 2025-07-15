Despite a strong performance from Jadeja, Bumrah, and Siraj, India fell short of victory against England at Lord's. The thrilling final day saw India fight back from a precarious position but ultimately lose by 22 runs.

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and several former cricketers hailed the troika of Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for putting up a headstrong fight despite India enduring a 22-run heartbreak at Lord's on the final day of the third Test against England.



After a dreadful batting collapse in the final hour of Day 4 and the opening phase of the final day, India fought till the last breath to keep hopes alive of salvaging a victory. In pursuit of a 193-run target on the Lord's surface that came alive in the final six sessions, India were reduced to 58/4 and then half buried in the ground, after tottering at 82/7.



The chase appeared to be a lost cause, but Jadeja and Bumrah put on a stubborn stand to reignite India's hopes. The chants of "India, India" echoed throughout the Lord's despite the overwhelming presence of English spectators. At the end, the visitors' resistance eventually gave out and surrendered to a 22-run heartbreak loss.

Cricket Legends React

"So near, yet so far.... Jadeja, Bumrah, & Siraj fought all the way till the end. Well tried, Team India. England played well to keep the pressure on and produced the result they desired. Congratulations on a hard-fought win," Sachin wrote on X.



Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who took off his jersey and waved it in the Lord's balcony, 23 years ago in the NatWest Series final against England, felt it was a Test to be won.



"What a test match .. India will leave Lords very disappointed .. they played so well all 3 test matches . But down 2-1 ..it was a test match to be won.. jadeja fought hard and showed 193 was not a big total ..@bcci @Teamindiacrick," Ganguly wrote on X.



Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sees the positive side of the result. He feels that even though India ended on the wrong side of the result, the five days of pulsating battle will be remembered for the fight that the team showed.



"Not the result we wanted, but this match will be remembered for the fight we showed. @imjadeja and @mdsirajofficial stood tall in a pressure cooker situation! A performance that demands respect - not just for the skill, but for the mindset! On to the next one boys," Yuvraj wrote on X.

Match of Grit

Former India batter Wassim Jaffer was proud of the fight that India exhibited and wrote on X, "Heartbreaking finish but proud of the fight. Take a bow @imjadeja, what determination, what patience. What a Test match we've had. Congratulations @benstokes38 lion hearted effort from him with the ball."



According to ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh, it wasn't India's day and wrote on X, "Showed great commitment @imjadeja @Jaspritbumrah93 & @mdsirajofficial wasn't our day #INDvsENG @BCCI."



Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan identified the turning point of the clash and wrote on X, "Fight shown by India but England was able to siege the crucial movements."



The game was evenly poised after both teams returned on day three. India replied to England's 387 with the exact total. Many felt the contest was fated to end in a draw, but Lord's turf changed its nature, and the ramifications became much greater.



India managed to bowl out England on 192, but captain Ben Stokes and tearaway Jofra Archer breathed fire to leave India threadbare. Jadeja faced 22 overs with Bumrah and then the next 13 overs with Siraj, but failed to turn his unbeaten 61 into a match-winning score, as India fell behind 2-1 in the series. (ANI)

