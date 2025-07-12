Image Credit : ANI

Mitchell Starc leads the pack when it comes to left-arm pacers in the modern era. With 395 wickets in 99 Tests at an average of 27.39, he’s been Australia’s go-to weapon across continents. His performance remains consistent both at home and away. Starc’s defining moment came with his 6/48 against India in Adelaide in 2024, proving he’s still a menace at 35. The veteran has 15 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls to his name.